Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Five female RFU players standing in line with LG loves the Red ROses, Are you ready to rise? copy above with and England rugby logo next to LG's logo

LG Partners with the RFU

 

We are delighted to announce that LG Electronics has signed a three-year deal with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as of January 1, 2025. This partnership makes LG Electronics an official partner of the Red Roses and an official supplier of Allianz Stadium.

Our Roses Partnership

Why is this important to us?

 

 

The enemy of progress is inaction. The ill-fated belief that there’s always ‘tomorrow’. There’s a gap to close that shouldn’t be there. By the end of 2025, women’s sport will account for just 20% of all sports content, with more men watching women’s sport than women.

 

 

We need action—a catalyst—and that is where we come in.

 

 

We believe the more we watch, the faster it grows. Together with the Red Roses, we want to inspire and enable more women and young girls to watch women’s sport. The more women and girls see women excel in sport, the more they believe in their potential across every aspect of life: sports, business, leadership, and beyond.

 

 

Therefore, we’re excited to put our energy into maximizing the game and supporting the Roses in what we believe will be a defining 2025. When all eyes are on the Rose, anything is possible. Life can be equal, so Let’s Go.

 

 

Become a LG RFU VIP click here:
 

https://www.lg.com/uk/membership/

arial view of the twickenham rugby stadium

Our Stadium Partnership

 

We’re thrilled to join forces with the RFU to transform the Allianz Stadium experience into something truly extraordinary. This partnership is about more than just enhancing a venue; it’s about creating a space where dreams are realized, and history is made.

 

Imagine a stadium where every visit is an unforgettable experience, where the energy of the crowd is matched by the cutting-edge technology and comfort provided by LG Electronics. We’re committed to making every match day at Allianz Stadium a celebration of sport, community, and innovation.

 

Together with the RFU, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that every fan, player, and visitor feels the magic of the game. This is just the beginning—stay tuned as we embark on this exciting journey.

 

Let’s Go, and make every moment at Allianz Stadium count!

 

 

To speak to someone about our signage and commercial TV solutions click here:
 

Information Display Solutions | LG UK Business