Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SolarDOM

Goulash

Cook like a pro with 60 diverse auto-cook menu

image
Cook Time

40 min

image
Mode

Meat

image
Main Ingredient

Lean ground beef, Tomato paste

image
Quantity

1 Serving

Ingredients

1 tbsp. olive oil, 1 small onion, 680g lean ground beef, 1 tsp allspice, ½ tsp ground black pepper, 1 tsp salt, ¼ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground ginger, 1 tbsp. tomato paste, A packet (45g) phyllo dough thawed, ½ cup light tasting olive oil, ¼ cup ghee or butter melted, 1 cup milk, 1 large egg, salt and pepper

Cook Tips

Use Crisp tray³ with Steam cover¹ on the Low rack² on the Metal tray⁴ 

Recipe

1. Add the olive oil in a large non-stick saute pan and heat, then saute onion for 2-3 minutes until tender. 

 

2. Add the ground beef, breaking it apart then add all the other ingredients. 

 

3. Cook until browned, set aside. 

 

4. Melt ghee in a small sauce pan or in the SolarDOM. Mix in olive oil. 

 

5. Brush or spray an oven safe dish with the oil, take 2-3 sheets of phyllo dough and lay them flat on dish, then brush with oil mixture. 

 

6. Continue layering the phyllo dough 2-3 sheets at a time and brushing them until done with half the package. 

 

7. Add the minced meat mixture and spread evenly. 

 

8. Continue layering and brushing the remaining phyllo sheets until done with the package. 

 

9. Cut into squares or diamond shape. 

In a measuring cup, beat the egg and add the milk, sprinkle some salt and pepper, then carefully pour into the dish, tilt the dish in all directions so the milk mixture will spread evenly. 

 

10. Place the baking dish on the low rack on the metal tray. Choose the menu and press start

Recommended Recipes

wds
SH (Test)

Goulash

Cook like a pro with 60 diverse auto-cook menu!

Best Uses for This Recipe