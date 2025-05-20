1. Add the olive oil in a large non-stick saute pan and heat, then saute onion for 2-3 minutes until tender.

2. Add the ground beef, breaking it apart then add all the other ingredients.

3. Cook until browned, set aside.

4. Melt ghee in a small sauce pan or in the SolarDOM. Mix in olive oil.

5. Brush or spray an oven safe dish with the oil, take 2-3 sheets of phyllo dough and lay them flat on dish, then brush with oil mixture.

6. Continue layering the phyllo dough 2-3 sheets at a time and brushing them until done with half the package.

7. Add the minced meat mixture and spread evenly.

8. Continue layering and brushing the remaining phyllo sheets until done with the package.

9. Cut into squares or diamond shape.

In a measuring cup, beat the egg and add the milk, sprinkle some salt and pepper, then carefully pour into the dish, tilt the dish in all directions so the milk mixture will spread evenly.

10. Place the baking dish on the low rack on the metal tray. Choose the menu and press start