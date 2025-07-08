We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Meat
Gulash
Cook like a pro with 60 diverse auto-cook menu
Ingredients
1 tbsp. olive oil, 1 small onion, 680g lean ground beef, 1 tsp allspice, ½ tsp ground black pepper, 1 tsp salt, ¼ tsp ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp ground ginger, 1 tbsp. tomato paste, A packet (45g) phyllo dough thawed, ½ cup light tasting olive oil, ¼ cup ghee or butter melted, 1 cup milk, 1 large egg, salt and pepper
Cook Tips
Use Crisp tray³ with Steam cover¹ on the Low rack² on the Metal tray⁴
Recipe
1. Add the olive oil in a large non-stick saute pan and heat, then saute onion for 2-3 minutes until tender.
2. Add the ground beef, breaking it apart then add all the other ingredients.
3. Cook until browned, set aside.
4. Melt ghee in a small sauce pan or in the SolarDOM. Mix in olive oil.
5. Brush or spray an oven safe dish with the oil, take 2-3 sheets of phyllo dough and lay them flat on dish, then brush with oil mixture.
6. Continue layering the phyllo dough 2-3 sheets at a time and brushing them until done with half the package.
7. Add the minced meat mixture and spread evenly.
8. Continue layering and brushing the remaining phyllo sheets until done with the package.
9. Cut into squares or diamond shape.
In a measuring cup, beat the egg and add the milk, sprinkle some salt and pepper, then carefully pour into the dish, tilt the dish in all directions so the milk mixture will spread evenly.
10. Place the baking dish on the low rack on the metal tray. Choose the menu and press start