UK partner

Exclusive partners pricing
for key workers from LG

Get access to great offers with an LG key worker account.

Exclusive partners pricing for key workers from LG Verify Now

How it works

1. Select Your Membership

Chose your verification category.

2. Verify Your Status

Verify your work email or ID to confirm eligibility.

3. Shop and Save

Discover exclusive LG offers for key workers.

Get verified to start saving

NHS & healthcare, military, teachers, and other essential service workers

Verify Now

FAQs

Q1. Who is entitled to use our exclusive shop features?

Essential Service Workers with verified status in the following categories : NHS workers, teachers, military, police or fire services.

Q2. What are the benefits of registering for the exclusive LGE UK Shop?

As a member of the exclusive LGE UK Shop you will access exclusive offers and benefits, that are not available in our regular LGE UK Shop online.

Q3. How can I register within an exclusive LGE UK Shop?

You can register within our exclusive LGE Shop if you are able to prove you belong to one of the following groups:  NHS workers, teachers, military, police or fire services. Our certifying tool will help you to verify your identity.

Q4. Can I use my exclusive LGE UK Shop and general LGE offers online?

Usually the offers cannot be combined, unless mentioned otherwise in T&Cs.