20W LG XBOOM CM2540DAB Wireless Audio System with High-Definition sound and Smart Awake Lighting
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
220 x 220 x 148
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Power Output
20W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Out
Headphone jack (Φ3.5)
-
Audio In
USB, Portable In
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
MP3 Optimizer
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
24W
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
Under 1W
