20W LG XBOOM CM2540DAB Wireless Audio System with High-Definition sound and Smart Awake Lighting

CM2540DAB

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    220 x 220 x 148

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Power Output

    20W

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Out

    Headphone jack (Φ3.5)

  • Audio In

    USB, Portable In

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes

  • Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption

    24W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    Under 1W

What people are saying

