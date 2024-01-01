We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM LK72B
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
196 x 239 x 205
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
109 x 140 x 100
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
386 x 281 x 297
-
Set Weight (kg)
2.4
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.8
-
Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
840 / 1715 / 1960
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2ch
-
Total Power Output
40 W
-
Power Output – Front
10W x 2
-
Power Output – Sub Woofer
20W
INTERFACE
-
Display
Yes (5 Digit)
-
Audio In - USB
Yes (v 2.0, USB Host)
-
Audio In - SD Card
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Audio Input
Audio L/R
-
Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel
2ch
-
Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type
RCA
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Convenience - Test Tone
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes (Rx)
-
Convenience - Auto Pairing
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Pause
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
POWER
-
Type
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
9W
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
85
-
Main - System
1Way
-
Main - Woofer Unit
3.25"
-
Main - Impedance
8ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83
-
Subwoofer - System
1Way
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
5.25"
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
4ohm
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
IR Remote (S17)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAA x 2
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip-on
