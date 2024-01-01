Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

LG XBOOM LK72B

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    196 x 239 x 205

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

    109 x 140 x 100

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    386 x 281 x 297

  • Set Weight (kg)

    2.4

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    3.8

  • Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    840 / 1715 / 1960

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2ch

  • Total Power Output

    40 W

  • Power Output – Front

    10W x 2

  • Power Output – Sub Woofer

    20W

INTERFACE

  • Display

    Yes (5 Digit)

  • Audio In - USB

    Yes (v 2.0, USB Host)

  • Audio In - SD Card

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio Input

    Audio L/R

  • Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel

    2ch

  • Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type

    RCA

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Convenience - Test Tone

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes (Rx)

  • Convenience - Auto Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Pause

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes

  • Convenience - Random Play

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption

    9W

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    85

  • Main - System

    1Way

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    3.25"

  • Main - Impedance

    8ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    83

  • Subwoofer - System

    1Way

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    4ohm

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    IR Remote (S17)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip-on

