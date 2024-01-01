We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM Hi-Fi com Sincronização de Som da TV, Auto DJ e Karaoke
All Spec
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Output (all)
220W
-
Power Output (unit)
220W x 1
-
Power Consumption Unit (On)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
0.5W ↓
-
Number of Speaker Drivers
x1(woofer),x1(tweeter)
-
Driver Type
dynamic type
-
Amplifier / Hardware Tech
TI/Digital Amplifier
-
Pre-set Sound Modes
23EA
-
Wireless Sound Connection
LG Sound Sync
-
Wireless Sound Compatibility
LG TV Only
-
Professional DJ Machine
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync
Yes (BT Only)
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
Yes
-
CD Playback
Yes
-
Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)
Audio (MP3, WMA)
-
Bluetooth™
Yes
-
Bluetooth™ Power On
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Portable In
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Equaliser
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
443 x 311 x 302.5
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
540 x 368 x 383
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
7.5
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.2
-
Box Contents
remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna
-
Positioning Option
Flat
-
Colour
Black
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.