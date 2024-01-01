We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RK7
All Spec
GENERAL
-
System Model Name
RK7-DK
-
System Model Name - Main Set
RK7
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output *RMS THD 20% - Front
275W x 2
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)
Yes
-
Audio In - Optical
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes (RDS)
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on RCU)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
VFD
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Option
-
EQ - Cluster2 EQ
Option
-
EQ - Cluster3 EQ
Option
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
DJ FUNCTIONS
-
Juke box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes (App only)
-
DJ scratch
Yes (App only)
-
Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)
Yes/No
-
Auto DJ
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Wide
AC 110V-240V, ~50-60 Hz
-
Power Consumption
75W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
DTS
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X HD
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - SBC
Yes
-
Bluetooth audio Fomat - AAC
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
Yes (100)
-
Convenience - Shuffle Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)
Yes (2ch)/No
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Multi Mode
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Dual Mode
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip-on
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Speaker Sytem Model Name
RK7
-
Speaker - SPL
86dB
-
Speaker - System
2Way 4Speaker
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2" Corn tweeter x 2
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
6.5" x 2 (Shiny)
-
Speaker - Impedance
WF 3 ohm/TW 8 ohm
-
Speaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.