LG XBOOM RK7

Specs

GENERAL

  • System Model Name

    RK7-DK

  • System Model Name - Main Set

    RK7

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output *RMS THD 20% - Front

    275W x 2

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Optical

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes (RDS)

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on RCU)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA

  • Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    VFD

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - User EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Option

  • EQ - Cluster2 EQ

    Option

  • EQ - Cluster3 EQ

    Option

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast

    Yes

DJ FUNCTIONS

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes (App only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App only)

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes (App only)

  • DJ scratch

    Yes (App only)

  • Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    AC 110V-240V, ~50-60 Hz

  • Power Consumption

    75W

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • DTS

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X HD

    Yes

  • Bluetooth audio Fomat - APT-X

    Yes

  • Bluetooth audio Fomat - SBC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth audio Fomat - AAC

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Juke Box

    Yes (100)

  • Convenience - Shuffle Play

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File Delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

    Yes (2ch)/No

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Multi Mode

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link - Dual Mode

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice |Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model Name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip-on

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Speaker Sytem Model Name

    RK7

  • Speaker - SPL

    86dB

  • Speaker - System

    2Way 4Speaker

  • Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2" Corn tweeter x 2

  • Speaker - Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 2 (Shiny)

  • Speaker - Impedance

    WF 3 ohm/TW 8 ohm

  • Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

