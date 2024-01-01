We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSICflow HS8 Curved Wireless Multi-Room Speaker
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
1200 x 43 x 82 mm
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
3.5 mm
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
171 x 390 x 261
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
1266 x 433 x 223
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.7
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
5.6
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
11 Kg
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
360W
-
└ Front
60 W x 2
-
└ Surround
20W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
200W (Wireless)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Multriroom Solution
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
ver. 4.0
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI
Output, Input
-
Front - Display
LCD
-
└ Auto Display Off
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect
Standard, MUSIC, CINEMA, Flat, Voice, Treble/Bass, User EQ
-
LG Auto Sound Engine
Yes
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Yes
-
Party Mode
One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
SFX(Stereo field expansion)
Yes
-
Dynamic Loundness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
ALAC
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
AIFF
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
82 dB
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
13mm(ND)/Balance Dome
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
35 x 72 (Track)
-
└ Front Impedance
4 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer SPL
85dB
-
└ Subwoofer System
Bass Reflex
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
6 inch
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
3 ohm
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
POWER
-
Type
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
45W
-
Subwoofer - Power type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Hz
5GHz only
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.