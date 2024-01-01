We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ND4520 iPod Docking Speaker, delivering outstanding sound from your iPod/iPhone listening to your favourite tunes on your FM radio
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
10
-
Power Output (W)
5 X 2
-
Function Selector
USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Bluetooth
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Direct Docking Type
iPod / iPhone /iPad
FEATURE
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart phone Remote Control Support
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz
-
Mute
Yes
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
