LG ND8520 Speaker dock with Airplay The elegant iconic design delivers outstanding sound from your iPod
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
80
-
Power Output (W)
20W X 2
-
Function Selector
Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Airplay(WPS)
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
FM Antenna
-
Direct Docking Type
iPod / iPhone /iPad
FEATURE
-
Time Sync
Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Snooze
Yes
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz
-
Mute
Yes
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)
-
Station Preset
10 (Random)
-
Station Memory/Clear
Yes
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes (75ohm)
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
iPad Backrest (Detachable)
Yes
