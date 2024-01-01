We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSIC flow H3 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Speaker
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
125 x 175 x 115
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.25
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
1.0 CH
-
Total Power Output
30W
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Ethernet
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (DLNA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Yes
-
Party Mode
One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker
-
EQ
Standard (default), Music
-
Dynamic Loundness
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
