UltraGear Gaming Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

GP9

GP9

UltraGear Gaming Speaker

A front view of GP9 from slight top
Print

All Spec

SIZE (W × H × D) MM

  • Size (W x H x D) MM

    376 x 86 x 108 mm

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    1.5

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    2.26

CARTON BOX

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) MM

    445 x 169 x 171 mm

  • Type

    Offset

CHANNELS

  • Number of Channels

    2ch

OUTPUT POWER

  • Output Power

    20W

  • Hi-res Audio (Wired Based)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY - GENERAL

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Aux out

    Yes

  • PC input (USB C type)

    Yes

  • Optical In

    Yes

POWER

  • USB C-type (Female)

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LED indicator
    (BT, Power on (logo led), Battery, EQ, Mode division)

EQ (SPEAKER OUTPUT)

  • FPS

    Yes

  • RTS

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • EQ Sound Boost

    Yes

  • EQ Cinema

    Yes

  • EQ Customizing

    Yes

EQ (HEADPHONE OUTPUT)

  • EQ dts Headphone: X

    Yes

  • EQ Customizing

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-Ion

  • Battery Capacity

    7.2V 2600mAh

  • Battery Charging Time

    3.5hrs

  • Battery Life

    5hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on Mode (Charging status)

    15W

  • Stand-by Mode

    0.5W ↓

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes (2 units)

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Voice command (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes/Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker Phone

    Yes

  • Voice Chat Mic

    Yes

  • Analogue Control Interfacebr (Volume Knob)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    2inch x 2ea

  • Tweeter Unit

    Yes (20mm x 2ea)

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • Impedance

    4 Ohms

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • USB C Type Cable

    Yes

  • Ferrite Core

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

