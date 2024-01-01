We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear Gaming Speaker
All Spec
SIZE (W × H × D) MM
-
Size (W x H x D) MM
376 x 86 x 108 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net Weight (Kg)
1.5
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
2.26
CARTON BOX
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) MM
445 x 169 x 171 mm
-
Type
Offset
CHANNELS
-
Number of Channels
2ch
OUTPUT POWER
-
Output Power
20W
-
Hi-res Audio (Wired Based)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY - GENERAL
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Aux out
Yes
-
PC input (USB C type)
Yes
-
Optical In
Yes
POWER
-
USB C-type (Female)
Yes
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LED indicator
(BT, Power on (logo led), Battery, EQ, Mode division)
EQ (SPEAKER OUTPUT)
-
FPS
Yes
-
RTS
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
EQ Sound Boost
Yes
-
EQ Cinema
Yes
-
EQ Customizing
Yes
EQ (HEADPHONE OUTPUT)
-
EQ dts Headphone: X
Yes
-
EQ Customizing
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Battery Capacity
7.2V 2600mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
3.5hrs
-
Battery Life
5hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on Mode (Charging status)
15W
-
Stand-by Mode
0.5W ↓
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes (2 units)
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Voice command (Google Assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes/Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Voice Chat Mic
Yes
-
Analogue Control Interfacebr (Volume Knob)
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
2inch x 2ea
-
Tweeter Unit
Yes (20mm x 2ea)
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
Impedance
4 Ohms
ACCESSORY(MANUAL)
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY(OTHERS)
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
USB C Type Cable
Yes
-
Ferrite Core
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
