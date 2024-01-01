We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSICflow P7 Wood SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
184 x 55 x 63
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.0 CH
-
Total Power Output
20W
-
└ Front
20W
-
└ Passive Radiator
Dual
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio In
Portable In (Φ3.5)
-
Power
microUSB 5 pin
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
LG Auto Sound Engine
Yes
-
EQ
Standard (Default), Voice, User EQ
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
82 dB
-
└ Front System
Passive type
-
└ Front Full Range Unit
Yes
-
└ Front Impedance
4 Ω
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power-on Mode (Charging status)
10W
-
Power-on Mode (Battery status)
2.5W
-
(Battery Status) Stand-by mode (Bluetooth Function Off)
0.03W
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithum-ion
-
Battery Capacity
2600mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
3hr 40min.
-
Battery Life
9hr
