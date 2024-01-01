Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go PJ9

Specs

Reviews

Support

PJ9

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

    211 x 109.5 x 211

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

    Gift box :343x133x239
    Shipping box:683x264x358

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    0.48

  • Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

    2.16

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    Gift box : 3.68; Shipping box : 19.49

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    1920

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    3840

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

    4320

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    360˚ Sound

  • Channel-Built-in Woofer

    Yes

  • Channel-Passive Radiator

    Yes

IN/OUT

  • Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)

    Yes

  • Power-microUSB 5 pin (Female)

    Yes

  • Power-AC Adaptor jack

    Yes

  • Power out-USB (male)

    1

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • EQ-Bass Boost Mode (Default)

    Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    Lithium Ion

  • Battery Capacity

    3.7V 1500mAh

  • Battery Charging Time

    3

  • Battery Life

    10hrs

POWER

  • Power Requirement-SMPS/Adapter

    5V 1.2A↑

  • Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)

    32W

  • Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function on)

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)

    0.5W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • SBC

    Yes

SMART UX

  • Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint

    Yes

  • Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play

    Yes

  • Levitation()

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging()

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Button-Power

    Yes

  • Button-Up/Down

    Yes

  • Button-Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Button-Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Button-Volume +

    Yes

  • Button-Volume -

    Yes

  • Button-Dual Play

    Yes

  • Lighting-Mood/Lighting LED

    Yes(solid)

  • Water/Splashproof

    Yes(IPX7)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker Phone

    Yes

  • Built-in Demo Music ()

    Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual-Simple manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Strap

    Hook Only (No Leather Strap)

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

