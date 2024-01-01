We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PJ9
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
211 x 109.5 x 211
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
Gift box :343x133x239
Shipping box:683x264x358
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
0.48
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
2.16
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
Gift box : 3.68; Shipping box : 19.49
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
1920
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
3840
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
4320
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
360˚ Sound
-
Channel-Built-in Woofer
Yes
-
Channel-Passive Radiator
Yes
IN/OUT
-
Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)
Yes
-
Power-microUSB 5 pin (Female)
Yes
-
Power-AC Adaptor jack
Yes
-
Power out-USB (male)
1
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
EQ-Bass Boost Mode (Default)
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V 1500mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
3
-
Battery Life
10hrs
POWER
-
Power Requirement-SMPS/Adapter
5V 1.2A↑
-
Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)
32W
-
Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function on)
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
SBC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play
Yes
-
Levitation()
Yes
-
Wireless Charging()
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Button-Power
Yes
-
Button-Up/Down
Yes
-
Button-Bluetooth
Yes
-
Button-Play/Pause
Yes
-
Button-Volume +
Yes
-
Button-Volume -
Yes
-
Button-Dual Play
Yes
-
Lighting-Mood/Lighting LED
Yes(solid)
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes(IPX7)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-in Demo Music ()
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Strap
Hook Only (No Leather Strap)
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
