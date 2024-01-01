We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM360 RP4
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Output Power
120W / 1.0ch
-
AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)
Yes
-
USB1
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
USB 1
Yes
-
AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Demo
Yes
SOUND
-
Custom EQ
Yes (App. Only)
-
Pop
Yes (App. Only)
-
Jazz
Yes (App. Only)
-
Bass Blast (default)
Yes (App. Only)
-
Standard
Yes (App. Only)
-
Outdoor
Yes (App. Only)
-
Classic
Yes (App. Only)
-
Rock
Yes (App. Only)
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
120V 60Hz or 200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
0.5W↓
-
Energy star 3.0
Yes
BATTERY
-
Type
Lithium Ion
-
Capacity
28.86W(7.4V/3900mAh)
-
Charging Time
5Hr
-
Life
10Hr
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes/Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes (App. Only)
-
Suffle
Yes (App. Only)
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes (App. Only)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Multi Colour (RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Party Strobe (App)
Yes
-
FOTA
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
-
Handle
Yes
DJ FUNCTION
-
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
-
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
Yes (App. Only)
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
1" Horn x 1
-
Woofer Unit
5.25" x 1
-
Impedance (TW/Woofer)
8 Ohm / 4 Ohm
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
247.5 x 514 x 247.5
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
325 x 613 x 325
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
5.8
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
10.2
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ
864
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
648
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
270
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
