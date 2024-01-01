Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XBOOM360 RP4

XBOOM360 RP4

RP4

XBOOM360 RP4

Front angle with yellow lighting on
All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Output Power

    120W / 1.0ch

  • AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • USB1

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • USB 1

    Yes

  • AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

SOUND

  • Custom EQ

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Pop

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Jazz

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Bass Blast (default)

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Standard

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Outdoor

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Classic

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Rock

    Yes (App. Only)

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow

    120V 60Hz or 200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    0.5W↓

  • Energy star 3.0

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Type

    Lithium Ion

  • Capacity

    28.86W(7.4V/3900mAh)

  • Charging Time

    5Hr

  • Life

    10Hr

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes/Yes

  • Repeat 1/All

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Suffle

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

    Yes/Yes

  • Multi Colour (RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Party Strobe (App)

    Yes

  • FOTA

    Yes

  • Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Yes

  • Handle

    Yes

DJ FUNCTION

  • DJ Effects

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ PAD

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ Scratcher

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Auto DJ

    Yes (App. Only)

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit

    1" Horn x 1

  • Woofer Unit

    5.25" x 1

  • Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    8 Ohm / 4 Ohm

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    247.5 x 514 x 247.5

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

    325 x 613 x 325

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    5.8

  • Weight (Kg) - Gross

    10.2

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ

    864

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    648

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    270

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

