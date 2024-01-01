LG SH8 420W 4.1CH. Soundbar

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
420W 4.1Ch. Sound Bar SH8
All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Channel

    4.1Ch

  • Power Output (all)

    420W

  • Power Output (unit)

    Front:70W, Surround:40W

  • Power Output (sub)

    200W

  • Power Consumption Unit (On)

    30W

  • Power Consumption Sub (On)

    33W

  • Power Consumption (Standby)

    0.5W ↓

  • Type/Spec of Subwoofer

    Wireless / Base Reflex

  • Number of Speaker Drivers

    x4 woofers, x2 Tweeters

  • Driver Type

    Ferrite

  • Pre-set Sound Modes

    ASC

  • Surround Sound Modes

    Cinema mode

  • Wireless Sound Connection

    LG Sound Sync™

  • Wireless Sound Compatibility

    LG only

  • Wi-Fi

    Built-in

  • Network (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Network Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth™

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • Bluetooth Power On

    Yes (Network Stanby mode only)

  • Multi-room

    Yes

  • Multi-room App

    LG MUISCflow Player app - iOS/Android

  • Mesh Network

    Yes

  • USB

    1(SVC Only)

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical Cable

    1

  • Portable In

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Ogg Vorbis

    Yes

  • AIFF

    yes

  • AAC (MPEG4)

    yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • Flac Lossless

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

  • Equaliser

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    1200 x 53 x 85

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

    171 x 320 x 252

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    1266 x 373 x 223

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    3.52

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

    4.3

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    11.28

  • Box Contents

    remote, batteries, wall mount, optical cable, simple manual, warranty card

  • Positioning Option

    Flat, Wall Mount

  • Colour

    Silver

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

