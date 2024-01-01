We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SH8 420W 4.1CH. Soundbar
All Spec
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Channel
4.1Ch
-
Power Output (all)
420W
-
Power Output (unit)
Front:70W, Surround:40W
-
Power Output (sub)
200W
-
Power Consumption Unit (On)
30W
-
Power Consumption Sub (On)
33W
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
0.5W ↓
-
Type/Spec of Subwoofer
Wireless / Base Reflex
-
Number of Speaker Drivers
x4 woofers, x2 Tweeters
-
Driver Type
Ferrite
-
Pre-set Sound Modes
ASC
-
Surround Sound Modes
Cinema mode
-
Wireless Sound Connection
LG Sound Sync™
-
Wireless Sound Compatibility
LG only
-
Wi-Fi
Built-in
-
Network (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Network Share
Yes
-
Bluetooth™
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Bluetooth Power On
Yes (Network Stanby mode only)
-
Multi-room
Yes
-
Multi-room App
LG MUISCflow Player app - iOS/Android
-
Mesh Network
Yes
-
USB
1(SVC Only)
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Optical Cable
1
-
Portable In
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Ogg Vorbis
Yes
-
AIFF
yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
Flac Lossless
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
-
Equaliser
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
1200 x 53 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
1266 x 373 x 223
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
3.52
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
4.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
11.28
-
Box Contents
remote, batteries, wall mount, optical cable, simple manual, warranty card
-
Positioning Option
Flat, Wall Mount
-
Colour
Silver
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
