4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
700 x 39.5 x 320
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
3
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
320 W
-
└ Front
40W x 2
-
└ Surround
40W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
160W
-
Audio DAC
ES9006
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 3.0
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
-
HDMI
Output (1), Input (1)
-
Front - Display
LCD
-
└ Auto Display Off
Yes
-
└ Dimmer
Yes
-
└ Key LED Colour
Red
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
└ ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER
-
Type
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB Cable
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
