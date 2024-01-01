Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with Wireless Subwoofer

4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with Wireless Subwoofer

LAP440

4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with Wireless Subwoofer

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    700 x 39.5 x 320

  • Stand or Foot (H / mm)

    3

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1 CH

  • Total Power Output

    320 W

  • └ Front

    40W x 2

  • └ Surround

    40W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    160W

  • Audio DAC

    ES9006

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 3.0

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • HDMI

    Output (1), Input (1)

  • Front - Display

    LCD

  • └ Auto Display Off

    Yes

  • └ Dimmer

    Yes

  • └ Key LED Colour

    Red

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

  • FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

    Yes

  • OGG (Up to 48kHz)

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • └ ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB Cable

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

