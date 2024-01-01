We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
882 x 65 x 88
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
3
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
155 x 300 x 250
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.8
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
2.9
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
120 W
-
└ Front
25W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
70W (Wired)
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 3.0
CONVENIENCE
-
Automatic Power On / Off
Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
Sound Sync
Bluetooh (LG TV) / Optical
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural)
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
POWER
-
Type
SMPS
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
