Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

NB2540

2.1 Ch 120W NB2540 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    882 x 65 x 88

  • Stand or Foot (H / mm)

    3

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

    155 x 300 x 250

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    1.8

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

    2.9

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Total Power Output

    120 W

  • └ Front

    25W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    70W (Wired)

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Input

    Portable In (3.5Ø)

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 3.0

CONVENIENCE

  • Automatic Power On / Off

    Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

  • Sound Sync

    Bluetooh (LG TV) / Optical

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect (Toggle)

    Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural)

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 