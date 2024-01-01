Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W

QP5W

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W

front view with sub woofer
Print

All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

  • Sales Region

    EU

  • Sub Region

    ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Soundbar

  • Model Name

    QP5W

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPQP5-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8531

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Colour

    Black / Black

SIZE (W × H × D) MM

  • Main (w/ Foot)

    296 x 59.9 x 126

  • Matching TV Size (`20 New)

    40 inch ↑

  • Subwoofer

    388 x 291 x 185

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey / Metal / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    1.55Kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.7Kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.0Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) MM

    456 x 435 x 266

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Colour

    Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    480

  • 40ft

    960

  • 40ft (HC)

    960

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.2ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    320W

  • Front

    20W*2

  • Center

    20W

  • Top

    20W*2

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    X

  • Woofer Unit

    2 Inch

  • Impedance

    4 Ohm

SPEAKER UNIT CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 Inch

  • Impedance

    4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 Inch

  • Impedance

    4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    5.25 inch (2EA)

  • Impedance

    3 ohm

NO OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number Of Speakers

    7 EA

CONNECTIVITY GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • HDR10 / HDR10+

    Yes / -

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Colour

    Yes (3 Color, 3 EA)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    X / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    X / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    X / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    X / Yes

  • SFX (Default)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    X / Yes

  • Control with your TV Remotebr (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off br Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    X / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    X / Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) br Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

    Yes / Yes / X / X / X

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes / X

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (1 song)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    X / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    X / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    X / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    X / Yes

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    X / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    X / Yes

POWER MAIN

  • Adapter

    19V, 3.42A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    36W

POWER SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    38W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21

  • Battery (Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 