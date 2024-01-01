We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
EU
-
Sub Region
ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Soundbar
-
Model Name
QP5W
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPQP5-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8531
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Colour
Black / Black
SIZE (W × H × D) MM
-
Main (w/ Foot)
296 x 59.9 x 126
-
Matching TV Size (`20 New)
40 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
388 x 291 x 185
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Metal / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
1.55Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.7Kg
-
Gross Weight
12.0Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) MM
456 x 435 x 266
-
Type
Flexo
-
Colour
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
480
-
40ft
960
-
40ft (HC)
960
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of Channels
3.1.2ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
320W
-
Front
20W*2
-
Center
20W
-
Top
20W*2
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
X
-
Woofer Unit
2 Inch
-
Impedance
4 Ohm
SPEAKER UNIT CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 Inch
-
Impedance
4 ohm
SPEAKER UNIT TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 Inch
-
Impedance
4 ohm
SPEAKER UNIT SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
5.25 inch (2EA)
-
Impedance
3 ohm
NO OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number Of Speakers
7 EA
CONNECTIVITY GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes / -
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Colour
Yes (3 Color, 3 EA)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
X / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
X / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
X / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
X / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
X / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remotebr (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off br Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
X / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
X / Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) br Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / X / X / X
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / X
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1 song)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
X / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
X / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
X / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
X / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
X / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
X / Yes
POWER MAIN
-
Adapter
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
36W
POWER SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21
-
Battery (Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.