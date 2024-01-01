We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ1 Soundbar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
900 x 52 x 29
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Grill
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
1
-
Carton Type
Offset
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
20W x 2
SPEAKER
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
1.25" x 2
-
Main - Woofer Unit
1.25" x 4
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes (1)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Colour
Blue(BT), Red → RED(Standby), White
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Auto sound engine - Default
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Mute
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (simple)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
