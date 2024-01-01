Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SJ1 Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SJ1 Soundbar

SJ1

LG SJ1 Soundbar

LG SJ1
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    900 x 52 x 29

  • Material - Mainset - Front

    Grill

  • Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

    Mold

  • Stand or Foot (H / mm)

    1

  • Carton Type

    Offset

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    40W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    20W x 2

SPEAKER

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    1.25" x 2

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    1.25" x 4

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes (1)

  • Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dot LED

  • LED indicator Colour

    Blue(BT), Red → RED(Standby), White

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Auto sound engine - Default

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    Adaptor

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

ACCESSORIES

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes (full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (simple)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Box Type

    Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 