LG SJ2 Soundbar
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
160 W
-
Main
660 x 56 x 99 mm
-
Subwoofer
185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes / -
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes / -
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
660 x 56 x 99 mm
-
Subwoofer
185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
1.68 kg
-
Subwoofer
2.94 kg
-
Gross Weight
6.16 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
160 W
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
18 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
17 W
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
