LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
135 x 210.7 x 135
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
178 x 161 x 297
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.9
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
2.5
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
1728
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
3600
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
4200
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
1
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Total
30W
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Network File Playback
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
IN/OUT
-
Power-AC Adaptor jack
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Indicator LED
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
24bit/96KHz Playback
Yes
-
Up bit / Up Sampling
Yes
-
Party Mode
One-source Multi-speaker
-
EQ
Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (Default), Clear Vocal, Enhanced Bass, Standard
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Power-on mode)
11W
-
Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)
Under 8W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
MP3
Yes
-
Ogg Vorbis
Yes
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
Yes
-
Flac Lossless
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
RADIO
-
Internet Radio Supported
Yes
MUSIC
-
Music Service Supported
Yes
APP
-
Playback - Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Playback - Resume Play
Yes
-
Playback - Program Play (Track)
Yes
-
Playback - Random Play (Shuffle)
Yes
-
Playback - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
DEVICE
-
Re-set Button
Yes
-
Mic Mute
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Hotword Key
Yes
-
Volume (+/-)
Yes
-
Function key
Yes
-
WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)
Yes
GOOGLE SERVICE
-
Google Assistant - Weather
Yes
-
Google Assistant - News
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Traffic
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Schedule
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Alarm
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Timer
Yes
VOICE CONTROL
-
Support Language
Yes
-
Trigger
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
Yes / No
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
