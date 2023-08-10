About Cookies on This Site

LG 160W iDock Micro Audio System

FA163DAB

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Total Output (W)

160

Power Output (W)

80 X 2

Function Selector

CD only, TUNER: Yes, TAPE: No, USB Plus: No, USB Host: Yes, Portable in: Yes, Made for iPod: Yes

USB Media Host

Yes

iPod® Ready

Yes

Audio Line IN

Anolog : Yes (Portable)

Speaker Out

Front L/R 1/1, Surround L/R: No, Center : No, System Woofer: No

XDSS Plus

XDSS: Yes, MP3 Optimizer: Yes

Video Signal Out

Composite: No, Component: No, Scart: No

Surround Plus

Virtual MX: No, Virtual MX-EX: No,3D Stereo: Yes

Timer

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

EQ Master

User Mode: No, NORMAL: Yes, Pop: Yes, Classic: Yes, Rock: Yes, On stage: Yes, Auto EQ: Yes, Natural: Yes

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

USB Recording

Yes

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

MP3 CD id3 Tag Display

Yes

Loading Type

Vertical Slot

Playable DISC Format

CD, WMA Folder/File Name Display, MP3 Folder/File Name Display, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD

Program Play (Memory)

Yes (20)

Play

Forward: No, Reverse: No

Search

Rewind: No, FF: No

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

AM/FM Tuner

Yes

Preset

UP: Yes, DOWN: Yes, Station Ran.50, Memory/Clear: Yes

Clock

Yes

Timer/Sleep

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Aux

Yes

Headphone Jack (3.5φ)

Yes

Portable In Jack (3.5φ)

Yes

USB Jack

Yes

iPod Connection

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (W)

60

Power Consumption at Stand By (W)

0.9

DIMENSION & WEIGHT (KG)

Main (W x H x D) mm

170 x 260 x 228

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

129 x 240 x 295

Main (Kg)

3.2

Front Speaker (Kg)

3.76

ACCESSORIES

Batteries

AAA

EAN Code

880 1031 19657 9

Portable Cable

Yes

Other

FM Antenna FM 75Ω ANT, AM Loop Antenna: Yes, Instruction Manual: Yes

