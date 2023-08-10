About Cookies on This Site

LG HT906TA Home Cinema System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG HT906TA Home Cinema System

HT906TA

LG HT906TA Home Cinema System

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Large

Speaker Position

Front and Rear

Total Power

1100W

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

180W x 2

Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

180W

Surround

180W x 2

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

200W(Passive)

PLAYABLE FORMAT

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

DVD(PAL),DVD(NTSC),Audio-CD,CD-R/CD-RW,MP3,MP3 ID3 Tag,DVD-R,DVD-RW(Video Mode),DVD+R,DVD+R Double Layer,DVD+RW,WMA,JPEG,Progressive JPEG,CDG,DivX

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Input Jack(3.5)

Yes

AUX input

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes

HDMI In

Yes

Video Signal OUT Composite

1

Video Signal OUT Component

1

Video Signal OUT 1080i, 720P (up-conversion)

Yes

Video Signal OUT 1080p (up-conversion)

Yes

SCART Connection

Yes

USB Jack

Yes

Digital (Optical) Input

Yes

iPod® Ready

Yes

iPod / iPhone Dock

Yes

iPod Video

Yes

External FM/MW Antenna

Yes / No

Output Term0inal (Front/Center/Rear/Subwoofer)

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

Output Terminal Type

Push-in

AUDIO SOUND

Natural Plus

Yes

Natural EQ

Yes

Auto EQ

Yes

Bass Blast (BASS)

Yes

Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

Yes

VSM+

Yes

Game EQ

Yes

Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Loudness

Yes

Pop

Yes

Classic

Yes

Jazz

Yes

Rock

Yes

RADIO

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning Range

87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)

Band

FM

Preset Memory

50 Station

Clear

Yes

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

External FM/MW Antenna

Yes / No

ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

FM Antenna

(75Ω)

Batteries

Yes

Speaker Cable

6EA

Warranty Card

Yes

Scart Jack Cable

Yes

