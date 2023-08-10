We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 5.1 DVD Home Cinema System
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Large
-
Speaker Position
-
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT HDMI Out 1080P upscaling
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
155W(4Ω)
-
Rear Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
225W(3Ω)
-
Power Consumption
-
Power Consumption: 120 Watt, Power-off Consumption: 1W UNDER
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
-
Yes
-
Radio
-
FM/RDS
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
CD,DVD-R,DVD-RW,DVD+RW,CDG,VCD,SVCD,CD-R/CD-RW,MP3CD,WMA,JPEG Viewer,Divx 5.0,Xvid
-
USB recording
-
Yes
-
Portable Input Jack (3.5)
-
Yes
-
Progressive Scan (PAL./NTSC)
-
PAL:Yes, NTSC:Yes
-
SCART Connection
-
Yes
-
AUX Input
-
Aux,Scart
-
Portable 3.5mm Jack Input
-
Yes
-
Composite Connection
-
1
-
Video Signal OUT Component
-
1
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Digital (optical) Input
-
1
-
HDMI Input
-
Yes
-
iPod® Ready
-
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
-
Yes (75ohm) / No
-
HD AV Sync.
-
Yes
-
On Screen Display
-
Yes
-
Dolby PrologicⅡ
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
VSM
-
Yes
-
DTS ES
-
Yes
-
DSP Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
Auto EQ
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Sound Level adjustment
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
50 (Random)
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
-
360 x 1005 x 324
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
300 x 1250 x 300
-
Center Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
400 x 110 x 95
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
300 x 1250 x 300
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm
-
230 x 410 x 430
-
Tuning Range FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz
-
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
DVD Regional Code
-
#2
-
Display Type
-
Dot Matrix
-
Sound Output (W)
-
1000
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
(75Ω)
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Scart Jack Cable
-
Yes
