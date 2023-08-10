About Cookies on This Site

MUSICflow P5 Special SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

MUSICflow P5 Special SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

NP5559NC

MUSICflow P5 Special SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

153 x 58 x 59.5

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

0.5

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.0 CH

└ Passive Radiator

Single

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio In

Portable In (Φ3.5)

Power

microUSB 5 pin

AUDIO SOUND MODE

LG Sound Engine

Yes

EQ

Standard (Default), Voice, User EQ

SPEAKER

Front SPL

82dB

└ Front System

Passive type

└ Front Full Range Unit

Yes

└ Front Impedance

4 Ω

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power-on Mode (Charging status)

9W

(Battery Status) Stand-by mode (Bluetooth Function Off)

0.5W

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithum-ion

Battery Capacity

3.7V 2100mA

Battery Charging Time

2h 30min.

Battery Life

15hrs

