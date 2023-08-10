About Cookies on This Site

MUSICflow P7 White SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

MUSICflow P7 White SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

NP7550W

MUSICflow P7 White SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

184 x 55 x 63

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

0.71

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

201 x 101 x 132

Gross Weight (Kg)

1.17

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.0 CH

Total Power Output

20W

└ Front

20W

└ Passive Radiator

Dual

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio In

Portable In (Φ3.5)

Power

microUSB 5 pin

AUDIO SOUND MODE

LG Auto Sound Engine

Yes

EQ

Standard (Default), Voice, User EQ

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power-on Mode (Charging status)

10W

Power-on Mode (Battery status)

2.5W

(Battery Status) Stand-by mode (Bluetooth Function Off)

0.03W

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithum-ion

Battery Capacity

2600mAh

Battery Charging Time

3hr 40min.

Battery Life

9hr

