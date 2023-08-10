LG G3 OLED 55'' TV & G1 Soundbar

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Defined by a Decade of Brilliant Innovation
Evolution at Its Core
A video of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 against a circuit board. The board illuminates, and blue lights emit from the chip representing its power.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
**Brightness differs by series and size.
Artfully Completed
The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.
Fil the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Change to Suit Your Situation
A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.
LG OLED evo G3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
LG G1 Soundbar
Key Spec
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Audio Output
60W
Speaker System
4.2 channel
Dolby Atmos
Yes
All Spec
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Audio Output
60W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
4.2 channel
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
x1
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
Ethernet Input
x1
HDMI Input
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
CI Slot
x1
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x3 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
ThinQ
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Art Gallery
Yes
Sports Alert
Yes
Family Settings
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
High Contrast
Yes
Grey Scale
Yes
Invert Colours
Yes
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806087070095
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
1222x703x27.2
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
1360x810x172
Packaging Weight (kg)
24.7
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
1222x757x245
TV Stand (WxD mm)
432x245
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
17.8
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
22.0
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
300x200
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
Remote
Magic Remote
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
Number of Channels
3.1
Output Power
360 W
Dolby Atmos
Yes
DTS:X
Yes
Main
1225.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All Spec
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
