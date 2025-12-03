About Cookies on This Site

xboom 360 XO2 & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker Set

xboom 360 XO2 & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker Set

xboom 360 XO2 & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker Set

XO2TBE.GRAB
Front view of LG xboom 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound & LG xboom Grab by will.i.am Bluetooth Speaker
front
front with button
dimension
details view
360 mood lighting
sounds tough
all-round sound
all-day audio
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability
Front view of LG xboom 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound & LG xboom Grab by will.i.am Bluetooth Speaker
front
front with button
dimension
details view
360 mood lighting
sounds tough
all-round sound
all-day audio
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

Key Features

  • 360 Sound - enjoy high quality sound wherever you place the speaker
  • Multi-colour lighting - set the mood whether you're relaxing or partying
  • Audio tuned to perfection by will.i.am
  • Exceptional sound from dome tweeter
  • Portability - compact and lightweight so you can easily take wherever you go
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

XO2TBE

LG XBOOM 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound
1015 WUSB PD
Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

360 details

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colour your space
with sound and light

Fill your space with sound and light, and connect to your mood.
Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

360° Sound

Stay in the heart of your music

Surround yourself with your favourite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

2-way Speaker

Smoother, clearer, wider

Your sound is faithful in every direction, even vertically. Crafted from premium materials like silk dome and fiberglass, the 2-way speaker system delivers clearer, richer sound. Feel extended highs, accurate mids and powerful bass.

360 Lighting

Diffuse your vibes

Set the mood of your space. You can freely change the colour of light to express your feelings. XO2T's open-heart structure is designed to illuminate the entire room in a full 360 degrees.

Grab details

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Sound UI

Unique sound UI crafted by will.i.am

Every sound that accompanies the operation of the new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume, and more - has been exclusively developed by will.i.am. Experience the extraordinary sound UI, crafted with precision.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP55

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

119 x 209 x 119

Carton Box

165 x 282 x 165

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.5 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084417749

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

15

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

3" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

1" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XO2TBE)
extension:pdf
EPS(XO2TBE)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XO2TBE)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(XO2TBE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

EQ

AI Sound

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Custom (App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.4

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Party Link (Dual mode)

Yes

Party Link (Multi mode)

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Carton Box

254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

Speaker

211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

1.1 kg

Net Weight

0.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Strap

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20 W + 10 W

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327388

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10 W

Stand-by mode

0.3 W

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter Unit Size

16 mm x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Woofer Unit

80 x 45 mm

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3

Battery Life (Hrs)

20

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(GRAB)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GRAB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(GRAB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

