LG XBOOM Go PN7 Speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG XBOOM Go PN7 Speaker

PN7

LG XBOOM Go PN7 Speaker

Front view of LG XBOOM Go with purple lighting
An LG XBOOM Go with magenta lighting is placed at an angle on a gray shelf.
LG XBOOM Go PN7

Enjoy Balanced Sound Anywhere

New XBOOM Go

Easy to Handle

LG XBOOM Go PN7 is easy to carry, and its soft-touch matte finish provides extra grip so it won’t slip out of your hand.

An LG XBOOM Go is floating in the air at an angle over a white space

Meridian Technology

Experience the Sound of Excellence

LG XBOOM Go PN7 with Meridian technology gives you premium quality sound. Hear deep bass and rich tones, every time you play music.

On a white background, there is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's Meridian logo with sky blue lighting.

The Pioneer of High Resolution Audio

In collaboration with Meridian, LG brings high quality sound into your home. Meridian has delivered innovative, elegant high-performance audio solutions since 1977, and is today’s leading authority on Digital Signal Processing technology.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R

Mid-shot of the left side of an LG XBOOM Go on a white surface. It has red lighting and a ripple wave effect around it.
DTS Stereo Plus

Deeper and Wider Sound

More vertical and horizontal sound dispersion, enhanced vocal clarity, and no distortion at maximum volume lets you become fully immersed in whatever you're listening to.
SOUND BOOST

Bring Music to Life

SOUND BOOST amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere.

Top-down angled shot of an LG XBOOM Go on a white surface. It has green lighting and a ripple effect under the product.

Dual Action Bass

Feel Bigger Beats

Passive radiators produce bold beats powerful enough to start a party wherever you go. Enjoy the beat that gets you moving and rocking.

Against a white background, two LG XBOOM Go's point away from each other. They both have magenta lighting.

A video preview showing the different lighting of LG XBOOM Go.

Multi-Coloured Beats

Multi Colour Lighting

Music with Added Mood

Colourful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add extra feeling to your music.

On a white background, five LG XBOOM Go show different color lighting.

Customise Your Lighting

Use My Style on the XBOOM App to easily choose the lighting colour that suits your mood.

Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with magenta lighting.

* The lighting in the image may differ from actual use.

IPX5

Weather-Proof Enjoyment

An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can keep on dancing.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath the product.

* An IPX5 rating offers protection against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

All-day Battery Life

Play for Longer

24-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is sky blue.

* 24-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
** Other conditional factors may affect battery life.

Wireless Party Link

Multiply the Music

Wirelessly link up to one hundred LG XBOOM Go PN7 to multiply the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

Angled shot of many XBOOM Go lined up with different color lighting.

On a table, two LG XBOOM Go with green lighting are in front of a TV showing a field.
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Make TV Sound More Immersive

Connect two LG XBOOM Go PN7s with a compatible LG TV and use them for TV audio. It's simple to set up and gives you vibrant surround sound with everything you watch.

* Speakers have to be the same model.
** Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models.

A hand presses an LG XBOOM Go button. A smartphone is next to it. There's a speech bubble. Google's logo is in the top right.
Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More Just with Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to activate Google Assistant on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS. You can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

* Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.

Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

Total Control with the XBOOM App

LG XBOOM Go PN7 will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.

Choose Your Favourite XBOOM Go

The XBOOM PN Series is lighter with a longer battery life. Use it outdoors and listen to balanced sound wherever you go.

LG XBOOM Go PN7

Enjoy Meridian technology, and 24-hour battery life.
Where to Buy

LG XBOOM Go PN5

Enjoy Meridian technology, and 18-hour battery life.
Learn More

Choose Your Favourite XBOOM Go

LG XBOOM Go PN7

More portability with a long battery life. Use it outdoors and listen to balanced sound wherever you go.
Where to Buy

LG XBOOM Go PL7

A light and simple design with a long battery life lets you listen to balanced sound wherever you go.
Learn More
Print

All Spec

WEIGHT

Net Weight

2.14 kg

Gross Weight

2.88 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

5

Battery Life (Hrs)

24

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

333 x 127 x 163 mm

Carton Box

386 x 209 x 195 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2ch(2Way)

Output Power

30W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

2.5" x 2

Passive Radiator

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

DC Output (USB A Type)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

dts 3D Surround

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

What people are saying

