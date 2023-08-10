We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PN7 Speaker
Easy to Handle
An LG XBOOM Go is floating in the air at an angle over a white space
Experience the Sound of Excellence
On a white background, there is a close-up of LG XBOOM Go's Meridian logo with sky blue lighting.
The Pioneer of High Resolution Audio
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Bring Music to Life
Top-down angled shot of an LG XBOOM Go on a white surface. It has green lighting and a ripple effect under the product.
Feel Bigger Beats
Against a white background, two LG XBOOM Go's point away from each other. They both have magenta lighting.
Music with Added Mood
On a white background, five LG XBOOM Go show different color lighting.
Customise Your Lighting
Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with magenta lighting.
* The lighting in the image may differ from actual use.
Weather-Proof Enjoyment
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath the product.
* An IPX5 rating offers protection against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.
Play for Longer
LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is sky blue.
* 24-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
** Other conditional factors may affect battery life.
Multiply the Music
Angled shot of many XBOOM Go lined up with different color lighting.
* Speakers have to be the same model.
** Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models.
* Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
Choose Your Favourite XBOOM Go
The XBOOM PN Series is lighter with a longer battery life. Use it outdoors and listen to balanced sound wherever you go.
All Spec
-
Net Weight
-
2.14 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
2.88 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
24
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
333 x 127 x 163 mm
-
Carton Box
-
386 x 209 x 195 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
-
30W
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
Woofer Unit
-
2.5" x 2
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
-
DC Output (USB A Type)
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
dts 3D Surround
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
PN7
LG XBOOM Go PN7 Speaker