LG Shield Logo.

We believe that a good life is one where you can enjoying all the precious moments in life to the fullest. That's why we've built LG Shield to ensure your digital life is secure, so that you can enjoy every minute of every day.

Tough, smart and never sleeps.

LG Shield starts from the moment we design a product all the way through the life of the device. That means encrypted personal data will be protected and secured, from the Operating System to the individual apps we use everyday. And because we provide real-time protection from hacking and intrusions, in the case of a security breach, rapid response and recovery begins without delay.

Your data, always protected.

With the rapidly changing technology landscape, security threats have emerged to take advantage of vulnerabilities in our systems, making it difficult for us to enjoy the reliability and connected lives that we've come to expect. LG Shield is built to protect your life, 24/7, 365 days a year, so we can enjoy the beauty and power of a connected world, worry-free now and in the future.

360 degree security

It only takes one vulnerability to break into your products and systems. That's why the philosophy of LG Shield is Holistic Security, which considers all potential points of hacking and vulnerable software layers and develops methods to protect you at every turn. Our 360 degree security follows a proven Cybersecurity framework of: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This approach means we protect your personal data, we prevent the tampering of products, services, and data, and ensures that products work the way they were intended to.

 

And while traditional product security typically focuses on product security until the product launches, LG Shield goes further by monitoring product status in real-time during operation. If an intrusion is detected, LG Shield can restore your product to a safe state through real-time policy updates*.

*Real-time detection, response, and recovery technologies are applied to only some products.

How LG Shield Protects

  • LG Shield KeyHost: Secure Data Storage

    Encryption protection that lets you decide who sees your files, images, and other data.

  • LG Shield Certificate Manager: Secure Data Transfer

    With enhanced mutual authentication, your data is guarded from interference from bad actors.

  • Secure User Authentication

    No one has access to your personal data without a top-to-bottom security verification.

  • LG Shield SFOTA: Safe Update

    Secure software updates ensure that hackers don't get access to vulnerable moments.

  • LG Shield EKP/AppProtect: Ensuring Software Integrity

    When software needs to read, write and delete data, it's vulnerable to attacks. That's why we've built a safe environment for these critical operations to occur.

  • Secure Password Algorithm

    Sophisticated encryption stands up to the most severe attacks on your systems and data.

  • LG Shield IDPS/STMS: Detect Security Events

    Our real-time security threat management system catches attacks before they gain access and wreck havoc.

Out of the box security

The moment you start using our products for the first time, you'll be protected by LG Shield. No setup required. Just feel the protection.

Securing today, preparing for tomorrow

LG Shield is actively monitoring and responding to new technologies, changing regulations and evolving threats. While we have built our security on the certifications of today, we're always preparing and leading the way for the security of tomorrow.

  • Common Criteria EAL2

  • UL IoT Security Rating

  • UK Safeshark Certification

  • OpenChain Security Assurance Compliance Certification (ISO/IEC DIS 18974)

  • UL CAP 2900-1

  • TUV Rheinland ETSI EN 303 645 Certification