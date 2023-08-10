We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Warranty
LG Electronics guarantees free repair service to its products within the warranty period through its Authorized Service Centers. Each LG product has a different set of warranty conditions, so please refer to information below.
Guidance for Standard Warranties
Standard Warranty for LG Products
The estimated standard warranty for LG product varies. Please refer to the below guide, which references general warranty periods beginning from the original purchase date.
Please note: the below is intended as a guide only, and T&Cs may vary depending on your model and product use.
|Product
|Warranty Period
|Note
|TVs
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|5 year premium OLED panel warranty on LG Z Series and G Series OLED TVs – this extended warranty is applicable to the panel only. The consumer will be charged for labour after the 12 month product warranty has expired. No registration required. Available in the UK only. Click here to find out more
|Home Cinema Systems
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|BluRay/DVD Players
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|Soundbars/Speakers
|
Labour : 12 Months/24 months
Parts : 12 Months/24 months
|24 months parts & labour warranty applies to models with functional WiFi only (Wifi Ready models are excluded and therefore have 12 months parts & labour warranty)
|Mobile phones
|
Labour : 24 Months
Parts : 24 Months
|Your mobile phone warranty will vary depending on where you purchased. Please check with your retailer.
|Earbuds
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|Projectors
|
Labour : 36 Months
Parts : 36 Months
|NOTE: The manufacturer warranty is applicable for normal consumer usage. If the product is used in a commercial environment the product and its parts will have a 12 months parts and labour warranty only.
|Monitors
|
Labour : 24 Months
Parts : 24 Months
|NOTE: The manufacturer warranty period is the same for consumer and commercial usage.
|Laptop
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|NOTE: During the repair process it is possible that any stored data may be lost so it is strongly recommended that you backup any important data and media files before requesting a service. LG will not be responsible for any data corruption or loss however so caused during the repair process or failure of the customer to ensure that all data is properly backed up.
|Washers & Dryers
|
Labour : 24 Months
Parts : 24 Months
|10 year warranty on Direct drive motor (Washer) and Dual inverter compressor/ Motor (Drier) - this extended parts warranty is applicable on specific parts only, The consumer will be charged for labour after the product warranty has expired. Your washer may also qualify for a free extended 5 year warranty. Click here to find out more
NOTE: The manufacturer warranty is applicable for normal consumer usage. If the product is used in a commercial environment the product and its parts will have a 12 months parts and labour warranty only.
|Fridge Freezers
|
Labour : 24 Months
Parts : 24 Months
|10 years extended warranty on Linear Compressor - This extended parts warranty is applicable on specific parts only, The consumer will be charged for labour after the product warranty has expired.
NOTE: The manufacturer warranty is applicable for normal consumer usage. If the product is used in a commercial environment the product and its parts will have a 12 months parts and labour warranty only.
|Dishwashers
|
Labour : 24 Months
Parts : 24 Months
|NOTE: The manufacturer warranty is applicable for normal consumer usage. If the product is used in a commercial environment the product and its parts will have a 12 months parts and labour warranty only.
|Microwaves
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|Vacuum Cleaners
|
Labour : 12 Months
Parts : 12 Months
|Styler
|
Labour : 24 Months
Parts : 24 Months
|NOTE: The manufacturer warranty is applicable for normal consumer usage. If the product is used in a commercial environment the product and its parts will have a 12 months parts and labour warranty only.
Warranty Terms and Conditions:
- Replacement Unit or Parts may be new or remanufactured service exchanges that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability.
-
The LG warranty does not cover any of the following actions:
- a) Periodic check ups, maintenance and repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- b) Cost relating to transport, removal or installation of the product.
- c) Misuse, including failure to use the product for its normal purposes or incorrect installation.
- d) Damage caused by Lightning, Water, Fire, Acts of God, War, Public Disturbances, incorrect mains voltage, improper or insufficient ventilation or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of LG.
- a) Periodic check ups, maintenance and repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.
- The LG manufacturer warranty is only valid when accompanied by the original invoice, sales receipt or confirmation from LGE UK of the warranty period.
- If the serial number is defaced, missing or illegible, the warranty with LGE UK is null and void. In this case you should contact the dealer from whom the product was purchased.
- During the repair process it is possible that any stored data may be lost so it is strongly recommended that you backup any important data and media files before requesting a service. LG will not be responsible for any data corruption or loss however so caused during the repair process or failure of the customer to ensure that all data is properly backed up.
Guidance for Extended Warranties
Extended Warranties
Do you wish to purchase an extended warranty for your product? Click here to be taken to our warranty provider D&G, where you can proceed to upgrading your warranty.
Do you wish to find out more about our free extended warranty promotion for LG washing machines? Click here for further details on the 5 year warranty promotion, including how to claim, and which products qualify.
Business Warranty
Not applicable in every subsidiary. Please contact your local LG B2B sales person to see which is applicable and available.
LG B2B Service Introduction
LG B2B service conditions can be as per below examples/options. (Based upon contracted sales agreements. See local conditions.) ;
- Rapid repair Service (e.g. within I day Service)
- Rapid Swap Service (e.g. within 4 Hours Service)
- Remote Diagnosis Service (e.g. If customer wants a remote diagnosis report)
- Multinational (cross border) service (available for most countries. Speak to a local contact for clarification.)
- Cruise Service
- Installation Quality Control Service
- Periodic Visit Maintenance Service (e.g every two months)
- ACP (Advance Care Program) Service (currently only available in some countries, please check with local contact.)
General Warranty
-
Subject to the terms below, LG Electronics UK will, during the warranty period, authorise a free of charge repair or SWAP (whichever is applicable) of All LG product or its included accessories (as applicable) if, in LGE UK’s opinion, it it needs a repair because of a manufacturing or materials defect appearing within, and notified to LGE UK in accordance with its warranty, within such period.
-
This warranty is not transferable and applies to the original purchaser only. No LG employee, product re-seller or Authorized Service Centre has authority to vary the terms of this warranty. Goods presented for repair maybe replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished parts may be used to repair the goods.
In case of distributor market, LGE entrusts distributor with full service for customer by sales discount program (BOG*).
LGE provides free buffer at shipment to the distributor. Distributor will hold full responsibility for customer.
Guidance for Warranty Period
Estimated standard for warranty period
LG electronics accomplish the product warranty according to local warranty conditions.
Part warranty period
- Parts warranty period means the quality guaranteed for the parts which are either within the product itself, or which constitute part of the product package.
- General parts warranty period – Basically, it make a rule to be same as the product warranty period. ( If the part is selected by core item, it will be applied based on the special criteria)
Warranty period for the General Product
|Product Name
|Basic Warranty
|Remarks
|Hotel TV
|3 Years*
|
Warranty based on product sold in UK market
*Excludes OLED Hotel TV Models (65WU960H/55EU961H/65EU961H)
** Commercial Pro and Hotel TV basic warranty extension to 3 years, applies for products purchased from 2019 onwards
|Monitor Signage
|3 Years
|Commercial Pro
|3 Years**
|Settop Box
|2 Years
Warranty period for Air Conditioning
|Product Name
|Basic Warranty
|Extended warranty
|Remarks
|SAC
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Must be serviced biannually
|RAC
|3 Years
|5 Years
|10 Years compressor warranty
Must be serviced biannually
|Therma V
|3 Years
|7 Years
|Must be serviced biannually
|Multi V
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Must be serviced biannually
Service Process
LG Electronics recommends B2B customer and/or SI company to make a purchase of buffer stock to keep the business running normally minimizing downtime. The basic service process for B2B customer/SI company is as follows,
- 1. The SI company install their hardware and software along with LG products.
- 2. The Sales Engineer of LG Electronics will support when SI request for Installation method or other technical queries.
- 3. LG Electronics recommends that SI company should help clarify theirs system in case of any problems occurring to B2B customers.
- 4. If Hotel TV, Signage have problem during installation, Sales Engineer of LG Electronics will aim to support the SI and B2B customers.
- 1. If defect occurs, B2B customer will contact SI company first.
- 2. SI should check the reason behind the problem to see if it is caused by LG product or not. SI company will restore the system of B2B customer by utilizing buffer stock.
- 3. If the defect caused by LG Electronics' product issue, SI engineer can escalate to the local B2B service contact point (refer to APPENDIX_REGIONAL CONTACT POINT). De-installation & re-installation of the product should be executed by SI or B2B customer.
- 4. LG will seek to remedy the problem within the appointed period with customer by arranging LG designated service engineer.
- 5. Service conditions and warranty policies of all countries can be different. Warranty is subject to the applicable laws of the country in which is it used.
Limited Warranty
-
It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that the product is used in accordance with the manufacturers guidelines detailed in the instruction manual, supplied with the product, failure to do so will invalidate the warranty.
The followings are not covered under LG General warranty
|Reason
|Not Covered
|Damaged Product
|
|Product issues
|
|Etc
|
- 1. Customer must comply with any technical limitations in the software that only allow to use it in certain ways.
- 2. Customer may not
- work around any technical limitations in the software;
- reverse engineer, decompile or disassemble the Software;
- make more copies of the Software than specified in this agreement;
- publish the software for others to copy
- 3. This software warranty does not apply to defects resulting from unauthorized modifications, misuse, abuse, or operation for purposes other than the intended use.
Guidance for Cruise Warranty
Warranty Policy
Warranty Period (Europe)
|Product Category
|Warranty period
|Commercial TV
|2 Years
|Monitor Signage
|3 Years
|Media Player
|2 or 3 Years (depends on purchased country)
- From The date of installation of a new unit. Within the warranty period, defective products will be repaired free of charge.
- In principle, The warranty period will be counted by the date of cruising start of a new unit, If customer and LGE get mutual agreement before contract.
- Cruise operator need to share information in advance. Such as Cruise routes (include ports)/schedule, Appoint Ports for repair purpose and etc.
- Sales support team needs to upload serial no and installation date (warranty start date) in the B2B GERP system. (Subs. B2B sales person needs to inform sales support team.)
Warranty Condition
|Warranty Condition
|Warranty Period
|Repair
Within warranty
|
|Repair
Out of Warranty
|
|Repair
Extended warranty
|
| Return
Dead on Arrival
(DOA)
|
Global Service Network for Cruise Biz
Mediterranean Sea
|Country / Port
|Sub. Contact Point
|Remarks
|Italy
(Malt
Napol
Civitavecchi
Savon
Venice)
|Massimo Rise
|massimo.rise@lge.com
|National 199-600-122
International
+39-02-84254903
|Spain / Barcelona
|Mariano Valiente
Carlos Tovar
|mariano.valiente@lge.com
carlos.tovar@lge.com
|+34 96 305 05 00
b2b.es@lge.com
|Greece / Rhodes
|MARKOS MATSAMAKIS
|markos.matsamakis@lge.com
|801 11 200 900 or
0030 210 4800564
(from mobile phone usage)
Northern Europe
|Country / Port
|Sub. Contact Point
|Remarks
|Germany / Kiel
|Patrick Hoff
|patrick.hoff@lge.com
|01806-807020
|Denmark / Copenhagen
|Joacim Makenzius
|joacim.makenzius@lge.com
|80250940
|Sweden / Stockholm
|joacim.makenzius@lge.com
|B2B@lgservice.se
|+46 (0) 771 54 54 50
|Norway / Oslo
|joacim.makenzius@lge.com
|B2B@lgservice.se
|+47 800 101 34
North Atlantic & North Pacific Ocean
|Country / Port
|Sub. Contact Point
|Remarks
|USA / New York
|Eddy Rosario/LGEAI Customer Service Field Service DMS
|eddy.rosario@lge.com
|973) 303-6624
|USA / Boston
|Matthew Romano
|Targ@msn.com
mattr830@yahoo.com
|6172774600
|USA / Baltimore
|Walter Cross
|walter.cross@lge.com
|USA / Charleston
|Darren Bradley
|alltronics@knology.net
|843-766-0677
|USA / Port Canaveral
|Alejo Cortes/LGEAI Customer Service Field Service DMS
|al.cortes@lge.com
|(407) 408-7065
|USA / Portland, ME
|David Munster
|david@dmunsterstv.com
|207-874-0724
|USA / New Orleans
|Daniel Cunningham
|daniel.cunningham@lge.com
|USA / Miami
|Monte Moore/LGEAI Customer Service Field Service DMS
|monte.moore@lge.com
|(305) 978-0101
|USA / San Francisco
|James Loggia
|james.loggia@lge.com
|(209) 640-4634
South Pacific Ocean & Caribbean Sea
HVAC Warranty
The Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions Technical Service Department at LG Electronics UK Ltd endeavours to provide world class assistance to help keep your LGE air conditioning and /or heat pump systems operating in all situations throughout the year.
We do this by partnering with well established and experienced distributors and hold regular technical product training courses for installers across the UK. Everyone who has attended a training course will receive a certificate and an individual unique number.
Air Conditioning Warranty
|Product Category
|Basic Warranty
|Extended Warranty
|Remarks
|Multi V VRF systems
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Must be serviced biannually
|Multi Split System
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Must be serviced biannually
|Single Split (RAC)
|3 Years
|5 Years
|10 year compressor part only warranty.
Must be serviced biannually
To obtain extended warranty the installer / installation company must have attended the relevant LG product training course and hold a valid FGAS certificate.
For Multi V VRF systems, pre-commissioning and post commissioning documentation needs to be provided along with an LG LATS HVAC report within 30 days of the system commissioning which must be carried out by a certified LGE product engineer or be commissioned by a LGE Technical member of staff.
For Multi Split and Single Split air conditioning system the system will have 5 years warranty from date of commissioning if installed by a LG certified trained installer.
Heating Product Warranty
|Product Category
|Basic Warranty
|Extended Warranty
|Remarks
|Therma V (AWHP)
|1 Year
|3 years – 7 years
|Must be serviced biannually
To qualify for 3 years basic warranty LGE must receive the product commissioning sheet and a system diagram. If no paperwork is received the system will only have the standard 1 year manufactures warranty.
For 7 years warranty, LGE must receive the product commissioning sheet, the LATS Therma V report (if operating on R410 refrigerant) and MCS submittal document if applicable.
A system diagram will need to be sent and the installation must include a Hydraulics separation. A magnetic filter and a flow indicator is highly recommended. All paperwork must be received within 30 days of the system commissioning.
Claims resulting from incorrect installation, poor maintenance or misuse are outside the scope of product warranty.
Products that have been delivered incorrectly or damaged in transit are dealt with by the sales department and not under warranty claims. You should notify your distributor immediately as they are subject to a separate procedure.
For ordering spare parts outside of the warranty period contact the Technical Service Department or email aircon.spares@lge.com
Contact your LG distributor for a copy of the warranty policy.
