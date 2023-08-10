About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

SCREEN CLARITY

See the big picture in full HD IPS on a display with sharp screen clarity. It is big enough to enjoy on your own, or share with a friend. By engaging everyone, it is just right for you.

PORTABILITY

Hold a device that fits your every need one that's as immersive as a theatre screen, yet not too big for a pocket or the palm of your hand. Its portable edge-to-edge experience is just right for you.

MULTITASKING

Switch between tasks effortlessly while juggling all your priorities efficiently. With an intuitive and easy on-device experience, it's just right for you.

CONNECTIVITY

Connect to what's important with a simple touch. Sync your device with another, combining multiple capabilities, and providing a seamless experience that's just right for you.

Near Zero Bezel Display

Discover a form-fitted tablet with a comfortable one-handed grip, allowing the most convenient use and natural navigation. And due to its sleek profile, it is perfectly portable. Experience virtual edge-to-edge viewing with no wasted space thanks to a 7.2 mm near zero bezel.

Snapdragon™ 600 1.7 GHz Quad-Core Processor

Make every on-device interaction smooth and swift with G Pad 8.3's Quad-Core Processor, featuring a Qualcomm® Snapdragon Chipset.

Multi-User Function

Share G Pad 8.3 with a child or a guest, allowing them to use your tablet while keeping your personal information safe. Pre-set app restrictions and access the mode directly from the unlock screen.

KnockON

Knock Knock… G Pad 8.3 requires only two taps with a fingertip to wake the display or put it to sleep, sensing the gesture and turning it on or off automatically.

Life Stream

Archive your activities (posts, photos, music listened to, etc…) and have them summarized conveniently and easily accessible as an interactive scrapbook/diary.

QuickRemote

G Pad 8.3 features universal control for TVs and cable set-top-boxes in any room. You can use the keyboard on your tablet to control the cursor of the TV Guide on your big screen

SmartShare

Share your world by streaming images, music, videos, or documents wirelessly from G Pad 8.3 to other devices through a simple, one-touch connection.

QuickPad™Case

1) QuickPad™ - Direct Access to screen : When opening / closing the cover, LCD is automatically On/Off. 2) Detachable : Cover can easily be detached/attached by magnetic 3) Stand : QuickPad™ enables dual-mode docking (Standing / Typing)

Multimedia Charging Dock

ㆍHolds your tablet at a comfortable reading angle for comfortable multimedia enjoyment. ㆍCompatible with LG official case. ㆍSupports your tablet in both portrait and landscape formats.

Exclusive G PAD 8.3 in Ireland

Buy Now

Exclusive G PAD 8.3 in Ireland

8.3 Full HD IPS DISPLAY

Catch every eye with G Pad 8.3"" Full HD (1920 x 1200) display, providing an incredible visual experience with vibrant and clear imagery that shows off every Detail even when zoomed in. With superior IPS Technology, G Pad 8.3 offers vivid and true-to-nature colour expression without distortion for full colour fidelity and the most natural imagery reproduction.

8.3 Full HD IPS DISPLAY

Rich 273 ppi Pixel Density

The 273 ppi resolution yields a finer quality image thanks to improved pixel density, resulting in sharp and detailed imagery on-screen.

Rich 273 ppi Pixel Density

