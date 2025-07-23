Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Several people are looking at a small door in a red wall, curious about what the LG Birthday event is.

LG Birthday is almost here! Play the game and get 15% off!

Join the LG Birthday game from June 27, 2025 to July 3, 2025 and win exclusive rewards!

Promotional banner for the LG Birthday campaign, showcasing special privileges such as: 10% LG Member discount, 15% discount coupon from the game, 2% LG Birthday special coupon, up to 18-month 0% installment plan, and free delivery with no minimum spend.

Only for LG Birthday

Get ready to celebrate LG Birthday with a 15% discount from the game, 10% off for LG Members, 0% installment for up to 18 months, and free delivery with no minimum spend!

Free! Microwave

When purchasing products at LG.com with a minimum of 30,000 THB per receipt.

How to use your coupon

Please check the information below and follow the steps based on login status to use your coupon.

An image with a person icon and a coupon icon together.

Already an LG Member?

You have a coupon available.

*My LG > My Coupons

An icon that represents "registration."

Not registered as an LG Member?

Sign up now to receive a 10% discount *Email verification is required to complete the process

An icon representing the use of a coupon at checkout.

Don’t Forget to Use It!

Enjoy 15% off during LG Birthday – only from July 4 to July 27, 2025!

A woman carries several boxes with LG Birthday packaging while people behind her look on with envy.

Your coupon is valid from July 4 to July 27, 2025!

Start the countdown and hit ‘Notify Me’ to get an email alert as soon as the LG Birthday campaign begins!

Special Offers

Celebrate LG Birthday with exclusive deals you don’t want to miss!

3D red lightning bolt on a dark red background

Flash Sale

A white sale tag on a red background with Thai text that says “up to 60% off.”

Exclusive discount

A festive gift box with red and white wrapping, balloons, and confetti. Inside the box is a colorful coupon or card.

Buy one, Get one (BOGO)

A sticker-style label with Thai text that says “Trade old for new” in red letters.

Trade In. Trade Up (Trade In)

Even bigger benefits for LG members!

Shop as an LG Member and enjoy even greater benefits!

10% Member Discount

Receive a 10% discount on all orders with an extra code from LG.

(LG Subscribe service not included)

Free shipping on LG.com orders

Free shipping is available on LG.com purchases with no minimum purchase.

Exclusive Care Plus +

Get expert help anytime and guaranteed repair within 24 hours in Bangkok and surrounding areas.