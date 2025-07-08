Save up to £400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
45GX950A
UltraGear OLED
45GX90SA
UltraGear OLED Smart
39GX90SA
UltraGear OLED Smart
27GX790A
UltraGear OLED
Size & Resolution
45" WUHD
5K2K (5120x2160)
45” WQHD
3440x1440
39” WQHD
3440x1440
27” QHD
2560x1440
Aspect Ratio
21:9
21:9
21:9
16:9
Refresh Rate
Dual-Mode
(WUHD 165Hz – WFHD 330Hz)
240Hz Refresh Rate
240Hz Refresh Rate
480Hz Refresh Rate
Response Time (GTG)
0.03ms GtG
0.03ms GtG
0.03ms GtG
0.03ms GtG
Colour Space
DCI-P3 98.5%
DCI-P3 98.5%
DCI-P3 98.5%
DCI-P3 95%
Curvature
Curved W--OLED (800R)
Curved W-OLED (800R)
Curved W-OLED (800R)
-
Connections
USB Type-C™(PD 90W)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)
USB Type-C™(PD 65W)
USB Type-A 2.0 x2
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)
USB 2.0 2dn
USB Type-C™(PD 65W)
USB Type-A 2.0 x2
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)
USB 2.0 2dn
DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 with VESA DSC
Smart Functions
-
webOS24
webOS24
-
Enhanced Processing
NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible