Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

coming soon copy over a warm grey background

Stay Tuned

LG Premium Washinig Machines, with AI wash function

Save up to £400

on new LG premium washing machines. Enjoy

AI-powered wash cycles tailored to your laundry

for effortless care

Save up to £400 Buy Now

OLED Monitor

10% off
UltraGear™ GX7

LG's new 480Hz refresh rate Monitor

10% off <br>UltraGear™ GX7 Buy Now

LG InstaView Fridge on the right side, surrounded by a bright, Spring like setting

Fresh Spring

Keep it cool:
Lock in the freshness

At checkout, pair an appliance with an InstaView™ Fridge freezer for big savings

Keep it cool: <br>Lock in the freshness Buy Now

Green background with different colour recycle symbols covering most of image

Trade-Up, any brand

Trade up your older appliances and tech
to get an instant discount when you buy selected products*. Only on LGcom/uk.

Trade-Up, any brand Shop Now

smart wardrobe with an lg washing machine and neatly positioned items on the shelves with some brown toned clothing hanging in the opened wardrobe

Monthly LG

Innovative solutions
for a smarter,
balanced life with LG

Innovative solutions <br>for a smarter, <br>balanced life with LG Learn More
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

Personalized visual from 1.6 billion possibilities with AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

Personalized sound with AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

a
a

Features

45GX950A

UltraGear OLED

45GX90SA

UltraGear OLED Smart

39GX90SA

UltraGear OLED Smart

27GX790A

UltraGear OLED

45GX950A_Chart_Colour.png

45GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png

39GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png

27GX790A_Chart_Colour.png

Size & Resolution

45" WUHD

5K2K (5120x2160)

45” WQHD

3440x1440

39” WQHD

3440x1440

27” QHD

2560x1440

Aspect Ratio

21:9

21:9

21:9

16:9

Refresh Rate

Dual-Mode

(WUHD 165Hz – WFHD 330Hz)

240Hz Refresh Rate

240Hz Refresh Rate

480Hz Refresh Rate

Response Time (GTG)

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG

Colour Space

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 95%

Curvature

Curved W--OLED (800R)

Curved W-OLED (800R)

Curved W-OLED (800R)

-

Connections

USB Type-C™(PD 90W)

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

USB Type-A 2.0 x2

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB 2.0 2dn

USB Type-C™(PD 65W)

USB Type-A 2.0 x2

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)

USB 2.0 2dn

DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 with VESA DSC
HDMI™2.1 x2
USB 3.0 1up 2dn

 

Smart Functions

-

webOS24

webOS24

-

Enhanced Processing

 

 

 

NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro