Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The Promotion is valid from 00:01GMT on 27st September 2023 to 23:59GMT on 24th October 2023.



Promotion: During the Promotion Period, PURCHASE a selected UK variant LG OLED TV (“Qualifying Product”) listed below at a discounted price (displayed price) from a participating retailer (detailed below) by 23:59GMT on 24th October 2023 AND ENTER for a chance to win £10,000 by 23:59GMT on 24th November 2023 (limited to 10 winners of £10,000 each and subject eligibility requirements detailed below).



Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases. Visit www.lg.com/UK for full terms, conditions and exclusions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility



1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary via the participating retailers (listed below). Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Purchase between 00:01 GMT on 27th September 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 24th October 2023.



4. To enter for a chance to win £10,000, participants must purchase a genuine and new Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period via a participating retailer AND enter the prize draw at www.lg.com/uk/save-and-win.



5. The participant must enter and correctly complete the online form. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email and any other requested information; including the serial numbers of the Qualifying Product, together with a scanned copy of their purchase receipt, or order confirmation for internet purchases.



6. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

7. 10 winners will be randomly drawn an independently audited computer programme and awarded an amount equal to £10,000 each. Winners must have a valid bank account in GBP to receive their prize. No alternative arrangement will be entered into and no cash or cheque will be provided.

8. Registration closes on 23:59 GMT on 24th of November 2023 and winners will be notified by 23:59 GMT 30th November 2023.

9. The Promotion is subject to availability while stocks last. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.

10. The Promoter will not process any claims received after the closing date for receipt of claims of 23:59 GMT on 24th November 2023. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.

11. Only one claim per Qualifying Product purchased may be made. Failure to comply with any part of these Terms and Conditions will disqualify the respective entry from the prize.

12. The winners will be notified via email within 30 days from selection (30th November 2023). Upon notification, the winners should provide the Promoter with their own bank account details. Each participant is responsible for monitoring their e-mails for prize notification and receipt of other communication related to this Promotion.

13. By entering the prize draw, the Participant will be deemed to agree to email notifications from the Promoter.



14. If a prize winner(s) fails to respond and cannot be reached by the Promoter or their nominated agent within 7 calendar days, using the contact information provided at the time of entry, that prize winner shall no longer be eligible to win a prize, and another winner may be selected in the Promoter’s sole discretion.



15. The Promoter reserves the right to request documentation (to the Promoter’s reasonable satisfaction) to confirm the participant’s identity (age, residential address and email address, phone number), eligibility and any information submitted by the participant, before issuing the prize(s). If the requested information is not received by the Promoter (or its nominated agent), or an entry has not been verified or validated to the Promoter’s satisfaction within the time requested, then that entry may become invalid.

16. The Promoter will endeavour to transfer the winners their prize of £10,000 each respectively via BACS by 23:59 GMT 31st January 2024.



17. The Promoter is not responsible for any taxes, customs charges or other costs required for or related to receiving the prize.

18. The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.

19. If a participant returns or cancels the purchase of their Qualifying Product prior to registration, the participant is not eligible to enter. If a participant returns or cancels the Qualifying Product after entering, the claim will be invalid.

20. The Promoter reserves the right to check with participating retailers whether a Qualifying Product has been returned or the order cancelled and by entering the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.



21. Bulk entries made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Incomplete or illegible entries, entries by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter), and entries which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own, or any other automated means in order to increase that participant’s entries into the prize draw, in a way that is not consistent with the spirit of the Promotion, that participant’s entries will be disqualified, and any prize award will be void.

Qualifying Products

22. The UK Variant LG 2023 TV models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:



OLED55B36LA.AEK

OLED65B36LA.AEK



OLED77B36LA.AEK



OLED42C34LA.AEK



OLED48C34LA.AEK



OLED55C34LA.AEK



OLED65C34LA.AEK



OLED77C34LA.AEK



OLED83C34LA.AEK



OLED48C36LA.AEK



OLED55C36LC.AEK



OLED65C36LC.AEK

OLED77C36LC.AEK

OLED97M39LA.AEK



OLED83M39LA.AEK



OLED77M39LA.AEK



OLED55G36LA.AEK



OLED65G36LA.AEK



OLED77G36LA.AEK



OLED83G36LA.AEK



OLED83Z36LA.AEK



OLED77Z36LA.AEK



42LX1Q6LA.AEK



48LX1Q6LA.AEK



55LX1Q6LA.AEK



42LX3Q6LA.AEK



OLED88Z29LA



OLED77Z29LA



OLED83G26LA



OLED77G26LA



OLED65G26LA



OLED55G26LA



OLED83C24LA



OLED77C26LD



OLED77C24LA



OLED65C24LA



OLED55C24LA



OLED48C24LA



OLED42C24LA



OLED55B26LA



OLED65B26LA



OLED77B26LA



OLED65A26LA



OLED55A26LA



OLED48A26LA



OLED65CS6LA



OLED55CS6LA



The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Qualifying Products.



Participating Retailers



23. The retailers participating in this promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK

Currys

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Argos

Costco

Amazon

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Electronics

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Euronics UK and their agents

Crampton & Moore



Marks Electrical



Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd



Soloco UK and their agents



Tekzone (Harrods and Selfridges)



JD Williams



Vaughans



Sonic Direct



The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Participating Retailers.



Data Protection

24. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion (including for auditing of the entries) by the Promoter/Participating Retailer and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy. The participants can withdraw their consent at any time by contacting us via www.lg.com/uk/save-and-win for the purposes of this Promotion, requests to delete personal data can only be actioned after the Promotion has concluded on 31st January 2024.

25. Subject to the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the winners’ surname will be made available on request from 31st January 2024 for a minimum of three months, by contacting us via www.lg.com/uk/save-and-win sending an email titled ‘LG £10,000 prize draw’ to : […@lge.com]. If any winner objects to their information being published, please contact the Promoter by contacting us via www.lg.com/uk/save-and-win.

General Conditions

26. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms.



27. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.



28. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

29. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the respective Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



30. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable Terms and Conditions (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).



31. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of any Qualifying Product(s).

32. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/Participating Retailer will not be held liable if the participant provides incorrect information at registration rendering the registration invalid.



33. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

34. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective Participating Retailer.

35. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

36. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

37. The Promoter will not be responsible for awards which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.



38. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



39. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



40. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.



41. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

42. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

43. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



44. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.



45. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.