1. The promoter is LG Electronics U.K Ltd (“Promoter”), a company incorporated in England and Wales under registration number 02143888, the registered office of which is at Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL. Any information or instructions published by the Promoter about the promotion form part of these terms and conditions.



Promotion Period



2. The promotion will commence at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday 17th October 2023 and will close at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 19th October 2023 (“Promotion Period”).

Eligibility

3. The promotion is open to MyLG members in the United Kingdom aged eighteen (18) and over who accept these terms and conditions only.

4. Employees or agents of the Promoter or any of its group companies, and their families or households, and anyone else professionally connected to this promotion are not eligible to participate.

5. Participants will need access to the internet to enter the survey promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

6. Any survey entries submitted by agents, third parties, organized groups or applications automatically generated by computer will be deemed invalid and will not be accepted by the Promoter.

Entry and the Incentive

7. There is a limit of one survey entry per participant. Any survey submitted after the Promotion Period will not generate an entry for the purposes of this promotion.

8. Participants will be sent a 10% discount code after completion of the survey to a valid email address which participants provide.

9. The 10% discount code will be valid from 1st November 2023 until 31 December 2023.

10. The 10% discount coupon is: only valid for purchases on LG.com/uk; must be applied in the checkout to redeem the offer; limited to one order per customer and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

11. Failure to comply with any part of these terms and conditions will disqualify the respective participant from the promotion.

12. Participants will undertake either a customer survey (linked here https://lgehe01.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aWd5W71omOfTXIW?Country=UK) or a survey for website users (linked here https://lgehe01.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_abdOxbB230lkK4C?Country=UK)

Other

13. No cash or other incentive will be provided in whole or in part, except that the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the incentive for another of similar value.

14. The Promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all reasonable actions necessary to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid entries including, without limitation, to request further verification as to your identity, age, and other relevant details.

15. The Promoter reserves the right at its absolute discretion to disqualify entries which it considers do not comply with these terms and conditions, or any participant who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this promotion.

16. In the event that a participant fails to provide a valid email address, the Promoter will not be responsible for not being able to provide delivery of the 10% discount code.

Privacy and Data Protection

17. Any personal data relating to participants will be collected in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy notice found here: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

18. Other than as set out in these terms and conditions, for the purposes of operating the Prize Draw the information provided by you when entering the Prize Draw or claiming the Prize will not be used for any promotional purpose unless you have opted in to receive marketing communications from the Promoter.

General

19. The Promoter reserves the right, acting reasonably and in accordance with all relevant legislation and codes of practice, to vary these terms and conditions.

20. The Promoter will not be responsible or liable for: (a) any failure to receive entries due to transmission failures and other conditions beyond its reasonable control; (b) any late, lost, misrouted, or damaged transmissions or entries; (c) any computer or communications related malfunctions or failures; (d) any disruptions, losses or damages caused by events beyond the control of the promoter; or (e) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with this Promotion.

21. By entering this Promotion, you agree to release the Promoter from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this Promotion or with the acceptance, possession or use of any incentive (except death or personal injury caused by the promoter’s negligence, for fraud, or otherwise as prohibited by law).

22. These terms and conditions are subject to English law and the Courts of England will have jurisdiction in relation to any disputes arising in connection with these terms and conditions.