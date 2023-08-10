Notice to Consumers/Participants:



Save big and have the chance to win all your money back on the purchase an LG OLED TV.



Summary Terms and Conditions:



Eligibility:



The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.



Promotion Period:



The promotion is valid from 00:01 on 21st September 2022 to 23:59 on 11th October 2022.



Promotion:



During the promotion period, purchase an LG OLED TV (Qualifying Product) at a discounted price (displayed price) from a Participating Retailer and enter for a chance to win reimbursement of the TV purchase price. To enter for a chance to win your money back, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period, visit www.lgsaveandwin.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 9th of November 2022 and winners will be notified by 30h November 2022. Reimbursements will by 28th December 2022. 35 winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a cash back amount equal to the total cost they paid to purchase the TV.



Terms and conditions:



The promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via Participating occur Retailers. Internet access is required for online purchases. Visit https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy for full terms, conditions and exclusions.



Promoter:



LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .



Full Terms and Conditions:



Eligibility:



1. 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 21 September 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 11 October 2022 inclusive.



During the promotion period, purchase an LG OLED TV (Qualifying Product) at a discounted price (displayed price) from a Participating Retailer and enter for a chance to win reimbursement of the TV purchase price. To enter for a chance to win your money back, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period, visit www.lgsaveandwin.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 9th of November 2022 and winners will be notified by 30h November 2022. Reimbursements will occur by 28th December 2022. 35 winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a cash back amount equal to the total cost they paid to purchase the TV.



Qualifying Products:



4. The LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



OLED88Z29LA

OLED65CS6LA

OLED55CS6LA

OLED77Z29LA

OLED88Z19LA

OLED77Z19LA

OLED83G26LA

OLED77G26LA

OLED65G26LA

OLED55G26LA

OLED77G16LA

OLED65G16LA

OLED55C26LD

OLED65C26LD

OLED55G16LA

OLED83C24LA

OLED77C26LD

OLED77C24LA

OLED65C24LA

OLED55C24LA

OLED48C24LA

OLED42C24LA

OLED83C14LA

OLED77C14LB

OLED65C14LB

OLED55C14LB

OLED48C14LB

OLED77C16LA

OLED65C16LA

OLED55C16LA

OLED48C16LA

OLED48C15LA

OLED55B26LA

OLED65B26LA

OLED77B26LA

OLED55B16LA

OLED65B16LA

OLED77B16LA

OLED65A26LA

OLED55A26LA

OLED48A26LA

OLED77A16LA

OLED65A16LA

OLED55A16LA

OLED48A16LA

OLED48C2LB



Participating Retailers:



6. The retailers participating in this promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:



LG.com/UK

AO.com

Amazon

Argos

ASK Electronics

AWE Europe Ltd

Box Limited

Costco

Crampton & Moore

Currys

Electrical Discount

Euronics UK and their agents

HBH Woolacotts

Hughes

John Lewis

Littlewoods

Marks Electrical

PRC Direct

Reliant TV

RGB Electrical

Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd

Soloco UK and their agents

Tekzone

Very.com



LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.



General Conditions:



7. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the promotion in their respective stores and /or websites.



8. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this promotion.



9. This promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.



10. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



11. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).



12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s). In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant must also return the free item to the Participating Retailer.



13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the promotion. The promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.



14. The promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



15. Should there be any questions in relation to this promotion, please request further information from the Participating Retailer.



16. The promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



17. The promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the promoter.



18. The promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.



19. The promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the promoter.



20. The promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



21. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.



22. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy.



The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



23. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



24. The promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



25. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



26. By participating in the promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



27. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



28. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion. LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



