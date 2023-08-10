1. This Promotion is open to residents of mainland Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. No purchase necessary to register for this competition.



3. Maximum number of competition entries permitted is 1 per person during the Promotion Period. No person may win more than 1 Prize.



4. The Prizes: There will be a total of 2 prize groups in the prize pool.

a. First prize: X1 winner will win a gaming set up consisting of X1 42” LG OLED C2 TV, X1 LG GP9 Speaker and X1 Xbox Series X. b. Runners up prizes: There will also X50 Microsoft Store vouchers worth £50 per voucher for the following 50 names selected after the winner.



5. Winner Selection: 51 winners will be randomly selected from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period. The Prize Draw will be conducted within 3 working days of the end of the Promotion Period.



6. Winner Notification: Provisional winners will be contacted via the email address provided at point of entry 5 working days of the Prize Draw/Winner Selection and may be asked to provide evidence of identity. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winners. If a provisional winner does not respond to the initial email contact within 14 days, we reserve the right to disqualify that entrant and award the Prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner. Reserve winners may have less time to respond.



7. The Promoter may request that the winners participate in reasonable publicity arising from the Promotion. Participation is at the winner’s discretion and is not a condition of Prize Acceptance.



8. The Promoter seeks to run a fair and secure promotion and prevent abuse and cheating. If you enter the Promotion in a way that is not consistent with these Terms & Conditions, your entry (and any of your associated aliases) will be disqualified, any Prize awarded may be void and recoverable, and the Promoter reserves the right to bar you from entering future promotions for a period of at least six months. For this reason, the Promoter reserves the right at any point to:

a. Verify the eligibility of entrants and/or provisional winners by requesting such information it consider reasonably necessary for this purpose. Entry or a Prize may be withheld unless and until verification is completed satisfactorily.

b. Disqualify entries that are not made directly by the individual entering the Promotion.

c. Disqualify entries made using anonymous email services such as, but not limited to, GuerillaMail, Dispostable or Mailinator.

d. Disqualify bulk entries from individuals, trade, consumer groups or third parties, incomplete entries and entries submitted by macros or other automated means.

e. Disqualify entries beyond the maximum allowed, or those using techniques such as ‘script’, ‘brute force’, multiple SIM cards for Text entries, masking identity by manipulating IP addresses, using aliases or identities other than their own or any other means.

f. Disqualify entries which, in some other way, do not fully meet the requirements of these Terms & Conditions.



9. The Prizes are personal to the winning entrant, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. If for any reason any element of the Prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion to substitute that element for another of equal or greater value.



10. The Prizes are personal to the winning entrant, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. If for any reason any element of the Prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion to substitute that element for another of equal or greater value.



11. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



12. By entering the Promotion, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



13. It is the responsibility of the claimant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to receive the offer. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.



14. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



15. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



16. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



17. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



18. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.



19. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL