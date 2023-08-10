TERMS AND CONDITIONS

LG 50% Soundbar WBW LG TV Promotion

LG 50% Soundbar WBW LG TV Promotion – 50% off selected LG Soundbars purchase when bought with a selected LG TV purchase



Very Short Terms



Promotion valid from 1st January 2023 – 31st December 2023. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. For further information please enquire with a Participating Retailer by visiting their website for full terms and conditions.



Short Terms



Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV (appendix 1a) and a selected LG Soundbar (appendix 1b) (“Qualifying Product”) from a Participating Retailer and receive a 50% discount on the LG Soundbar by entering the retailer voucher code at checkout. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from a “Participating Retailer” and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion. For further information please enquire about full terms and conditions with a Participating Retailer.



Further details:



1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the Participating Retailers terms, as each Participating Retailer is the promoter relating to the promotion in their respective stores.



2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



3. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code).



4. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.



5. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.



6. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.



7. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms (such as the Participating Retailer’s terms and conditions) will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.



8. Should you have any questions on this promotion, you should contact your Participating Retailer.



9. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).



10. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy . Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the Participating Retailers’ terms of promotion/sale.



11. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



Appendix



1a. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Soundbar models;



Appendix 1a. (TVs)



LG OLED TVs



OLED55B36LA.AEK

OLED65B36LA.AEK

OLED77B36LA.AEK

OLED42C34LA.AEK

OLED48C34LA.AEK

OLED55C34LA.AEK

OLED65C34LA.AEK

OLED77C34LA.AEK

OLED83C34LA.AEK

OLED48C36LA.AEK

OLED55C36LC.AEK

OLED65C36LC.AEK

OLED77C36LC.AEK

OLED55CS6LA.AEK

OLED65CS6LA.AEK

OLED55C14LB.AEK

OLED97G29LA.AEK

OLED55G36LA.AEK

OLED65G36LA.AEK

OLED77G36LA.AEK

OLED83G36LA.AEK

65ART90E6QA.AEK

OLED77Z39LA.AEK

OLED88Z39LA.AEK

OLED88Z29LA.AEK

OLED77Z29LA.AEK

OLED83G26LA.AEK

OLED77G26LA.AEK

OLED65G26LA.AEK

OLED55G26LA.AEK

OLED77C26LD.AEK

OLED65C26LD.AEK

OLED55C26LD.AEK

OLED48C26LB.AEK

OLED42C26LB.AEK

OLED83C24LA.AEK

OLED77C24LA.AEK

OLED65C24LA.AEK

OLED55C24LA.AEK

OLED48C24LA.AEK

OLED42C24LA.AEK

OLED77B26LA.AEK

OLED65B26LA.AEK

OLED55B26LA.AEK

OLED65A26LA.AEK

OLED55A26LA.AEK

OLED48A26LA.AEK

42LX1Q6LA.AEK

48LX1Q6LA.AEK

55LX1Q6LA.AEK

42LX3Q6LA.AEK





LG NANO TVs



75NANO816QA.AEK

65NANO816QA.AEK

55NANO816QA.AEK

50NANO816QA.AEK

43NANO766QA.AEK

50NANO766QA.AEK

55NANO766QA.AEK

65NANO766QA.AEK

70NANO766QA.AEK

75NANO766QA.AEK

86NANO766QA.AEK





LG QNED TVs



43QNED756RA.AEK

50QNED756RA.AEK

55QNED756RA.AEK

65QNED756RA.AEK

75QNED756RA.AEK

50QNED816RE.AEK

55QNED816RE.AEK

65QNED816RE.AEK

75QNED816RE.AEK

50QNED826RE.AEK

55QNED826RE.AEK

65QNED826RE.AEK

75QNED826RE.AEK

86QNED816RE.AEK

55QNED866RE.AEK

65QNED866RE.AEK

75QNED866RE.AEK

86QNED866RE.AEK

65QNED916QE.AEK

75QNED916QE.AEK

86QNED916QE.AEK

86QNED866QA.AEK

75QNED866QA.AEK

65QNED866QA.AEK

55QNED866QA.AEK

86QNED816QA.AEK

75QNED816QA.AEK

65QNED816QA.AEK

55QNED816QA.AEK

50QNED816QA.AEK





Appendix 1b. (Soundbars)



LG SOUNDBARS



USE6S.DGBRLLK

S75Q.DGBRLLK

SP9YA.DGBRLLK

USC9S.DGBRLLK

S80QR.DGBRLLK

S95QR.DGBRLLK

G1.DGBRLLK

GX.DGBRLLK





Participating Retailers:



LGE reserve the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers. LG.com/uk