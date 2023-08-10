1. BACKGROUND



Purchase one or more of our qualifying products from the cashback campaign between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023 and register to receive cashback into your chosen bank account which must be the same bank details that the original purchase was made on (it is the participant’s responsibility to ensure that their bank facilitates cashback). The claim process has been explained below.



Please see the list of qualifying products, their valid corresponding cashback amounts and participating retailers below.



Internet access is required and you must provide your proof of purchase information.



Promotion period: 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



Claim deadline: 31st July 2023



2. ELIGIBILITY



The promotion is open to residents of the UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.



The promotion entails the receipt of cashback amount via bank transfer from NCH Marketing and cashback amounts vary depending on the qualifying product purchased, see table below for qualifying products and their corresponding cashback amounts.



In order to qualify for the promotion, participants must purchase a new (not second hand) qualifying product from a retailer participating in the promotion in the UK and Republic of Ireland during the promotion period.



The promotion is valid on in-store and online purchases only.



Claims relating to non-qualifying products or qualifying products purchased before or after this promotion period will be deemed invalid.



The promoter/administrator shall not be responsible for any unauthorised retailer purporting to be a participating retailer of this promotion.



The promoter shall not accept claims from marketplace sellers including but not limited to eBay, Amazon and Tesco marketplaces, save only for participating national retailers’ official marketplace stores.



The cashback amount will be paid in the original currency paid by the participant as per the tables below.



3. QUALIFYING PRODUCTS



This promotion includes selected TV, AV, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, monitors and projectors.



TV



Qualifying products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



TV Qualifying Product Models and cashback amount



OLED88Z39LA £500

OLED77Z39LA £500

OLED83G36LA £500

OLED77G36LA £500

OLED83C34LA £500

OLED77C36LC £300

OLED77C34LA £300

OLED77B36LA £300

OLED65G36LA £300

OLED65C36LC £200

OLED65C34LA £200

OLED65B36LA £200

OLED55G36LA £200

OLED55C36LC £200

OLED55C34LA £200

OLED55B36LA £200

OLED48C36LA £100

OLED48C34LA £100

OLED42C34LA £100



AV



Qualifying Products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



AV Qualifying Product Models and amount



XL7S £100

XL5S £100

XO3 £20

RNC5 £50

XG9 £50

XG7 £10

XG5 £10



Refrigerators



Qualifying Products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



Refrigerators Qualifying Product Models and cashback amount



LSR200W £500

LSR100 £500

GMX945MC9F £500

GML945PZ8F £500

GMX844MC6F £150

GML844PZ6F £150

GMB844PZFG £150

GSXV90MCDE £500

GSXV91MCAE £150

GSXV90MCAE £150

GSXV91BSAE £150

GSXV90BSAE £150

GSQV90PZAE £150

GSJV91BSAE £150

GSJV90BSAE £150

GSJV91PZAE £150

GSJV90PZAE £150

GSLV91PZAE £150

GSLV71MCTF £150

GSLV70MCTF £150

GBB92MCBAP £150

GBB92MCABP £75

GBB92STACP £ 75

GBB92STAXP £75

GBB72MCUFN £75



Washing Machine, Washer Dryers, Tumble Dryers



Qualifying Products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



Laundry Qualifying Product Models and cashback amount



F4V1112BTSA £125

F4V1112WTSA £125

F6V1110BTSA £125

F6V1110WTSA £125

FH4G1BCS2 £125

F4V1012BTSE £100

F4V1012WTSE £100

F6V1010BTSE £100

F6V1010WTSE £100

F6V1009BTSE £100

F6V1009WTSE £100

F6V910BTSA £100

F6V910WTSA £100

F6V909BTSA £100

F6V909WTSA £75

F4V910BTSE £75

F4V910WTSE £75

F4V909BTSE £75

F4V909WTSE £75

F4V709STSA £75

F4V709WTSA £75

F4V712STSE £50

F4V712WTSE £50

F4V710STSH £50

F4V710WTSH £50

F4V710STSE £50

F4V710WTSE £50

F4V709STSE £50

F4V709WTSE £50

LSWD100E £500

FWV1128BTSA £125

FWV1128WTSA £125

FWV1117BTSA £100

FWV1117WTSA £100

FWV917BTSE £75

FWV917WTSE £75

FWV796STSE £75

FWV796WTSE £75

S3BF £500

S3WF £500

FDV1110B £125

FDV1110W £125

FDV1109B £125

FDV1109W £125

FDV909B £100

FDV909S £100

FDV909W £100

FDV709W £75



Dishwashers



Qualifying Products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



Dishwashers Qualifying Product Models and cashback amount

DB425TXS £100

DB325TXS £75

DF455HMS £100

DF325FPS £75

DF222FPS £75



Projectors



Qualifying Products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



Projectors Qualifying Product Models and cashback amount



AU810PW £500

HU810PW £500



Monitors



Qualifying Products for purchases made between 26th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023



Monitors Qualifying Product Models and cashback amount



48GQ900-B £400

45GR95QE-B £100

38GL950G-B £150

38GN950-B / 38GN950P-B £200

32GQ950-B / 32GQ950P-B £150

32GQ850-B £100

32GP850-B £75

27GP850-B / 27GP850P-B £50



PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:



LG.com



4. Qualifying Products can only be purchased in-store, online or by telephone from Participating Retailers only; please check with your chosen retailer that they are participating in this Promotion prior to purchasing a product to avoid any disappointment. Products purchased via other means will not qualify for this Promotion.



5. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products; products imported from outside the EEA or products which are counterfeit or infringe the intellectual property rights of LG Electronics in any way will not qualify for this Promotion.



CLAIM PROCESS



6. To claim this promotion following your purchase, please complete the online claim form at www.lg.com/uk/cashback and upload the original purchase receipt and provide the serial number available on either the qualifying product or its packaging before the end of the Claim Deadline. Claims made after 31st July 2023 will not be eligible for the Promotion. Please ensure your purchase receipt includes the retailer name, the model number, the price of the Qualifying Product and the date of purchase as you will need this information when completing the claim form. Please note you will also need to provide your bank details in order for your cashback to be processed.



7. Claims are not valid in respect of qualifying products that are returned to a retailer and the participant receives a full refund, in which case the Promoter will be entitled to claim back any cashback amounts that were paid. In any event, the last date for registration will be the claim deadline.



8. The Administrator will not process a claim if the participant cannot provide a copy of the full purchase receipt and the serial number of the qualifying product in perfect and readable condition.



9. You will receive the cashback via bank transfer to the bank details provided when submitting your Claim. This will be processed within 60 working days of validation of your Claim. Validation of your claim takes up to 10 working days of submission of your claim. It is your responsibility to provide accurate information to the Promoter/Administrator and should you provide any inaccurate information, the Promoter or Administrator shall not be responsible for and shall have no obligation to fulfil the cashback reward.



10. Please note you will need access to the internet to redeem this promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.



GENERAL CONDITIONS



11. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all claims to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive claims including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the return period as stipulated by each participating retailer’s T&Cs from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent entries or claims that otherwise do not meet these terms and conditions will be invalidated. The Promoter and/or Administrator may request further information to process a cashback claim where it is required by a bank or by law or where it is necessary to do so.



12. Should the cashback be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the cashback for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over all claims submitted.



13. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this promotion at any time.



14. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.



15. You will only be able to claim one cashback amount per Qualifying Product purchased.



16. It is your responsibility to ensure you have provided the correct contact details for the purposes of this Promotion.



17. By claiming this cashback, participant will be deemed to have read and accepted these terms and conditions.



18. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd whose registered office is Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL.



19. Administrator: HSAD whose registered office is Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL . For any enquiries related to this promotion, please visit: www.lg.com/uk/cashback



20. The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR and shall procure that the Administrator does the same. In particular, Promoter will hold all personal data securely and the Promoter and Administrator will use it solely for the purposes of administering the Promotion as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with all applicable law and the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy



21. The Promotion and these terms and conditions are governed by English Law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.