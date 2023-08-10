10% off on selected LG OLED TVs Summary Terms and Conditions:

Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility

1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 22 March 2023 and 23:59 GMT on the 28 March 2023 inclusive.



During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) and receive a 10% discount on the displayed price by inputting the retailer discount code at the checkout. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable voucher code of the Participating Retailer at checkout. For store purchases, please ask staff members of participating retailer for details on how to redeem this offer.

Qualifying Products

4. The LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



42LX3Q6LA

55LX1Q6LA

48LX1Q6LA

42LX1Q6LA

65ART90E6QA

OLED88Z29LA

OLED77Z29LA

OLED83G26LA

OLED77G26LA

OLED65G26LA

OLED55G26LA

OLED83C24LA

OLED77C26LD

OLED77C24LA

OLED65C24LA

OLED55C24LA

OLED48C24LA

OLED42C24LA

OLED55B26LA

OLED65B26LA

OLED77B26LA

OLED65A26LA

OLED55A26LA

OLED48A26LA

OLED65CS6LA

OLED55CS6LA



Participating Retailers

6. The retailers participating in this promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:



LG.com/UK

Currys

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Argos

Costco

Amazon

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Electronics

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Euronics UK and their agents

Crampton & Moore

Marks Electrical

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd

Soloco UK and their agents

Tekzone (Harrods and Selfridges)

JD Williams

Vaughans

Sonic Direct

Euronics Ireland

Expert Ireland

Soundstore Ireland

Powercity Ireland

Harvey Norman Ireland

DID Ireland

Dominic Smith Electrical Expert Ireland

Callaghans Electrical Ireland



LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.



General Conditions