Summary Terms and Conditions: Eligibility: The promotion is only open to FA membership holders who are residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.



Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 12th April 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 25th April 2023.



Promotion: During the Promotion Period, FA membership holders can purchase selected UK variant LG products from LG.com/UK with a 20% discount on displayed prices.



Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/UK. Internet access is required for online purchases.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility



1. This Promotion is only open to FA membership holders who are residents of UK and aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. This Promotion is only open to those who are signed up to a membership with the FA.



3. Purchase is necessary on LG.com/UK. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



4. Promotion Period: participate between 00:01 GMT on the 12th April 2023 and 23:59 GMT on the 25th April 2023 inclusive.



During the Promotion Period, FA membership holders can purchase a qualifying product (as defined below) and receive a 20% discount on the displayed price on LG.com/UK by inputting the discount code at the checkout. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable discount code at checkout. The unique code is single use only and will be generated when you provide your email address and FA Member number on the promotion’s microsite . This code can only be used as a guest on LG.com



Qualifying Products



5. The selected LG products qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



OLED55C34LA.AEK

OLED48C34LA.AEK

OLED55C36LC.AEK

OLED83G36LA.AEK

OLED77G36LA.AEK

OLED65G36LA.AEUQLHX

OLED55G36LA.AEUQLHX

16Z90RS-K.AA77A1

16Z90RS-K.AD7AA1

16Z90R-K.AD7BA1

16Z90R-K.AA78A1

TONE-UFP8.CGBRLLK

TONE-UFP5.CGBRLLK

TONE-UFP9.CGBRLLK

PL2.DGBRLLK

PL7.DGBRLLK

PN5.DGBRLLK

PN7.DGBRLLK

PL5.DGBRLLK

XG7QBK.DGBRLLK

XG5QBK.DGBRLLK

XO3QBK.DGBRLLK

XG9QBK.DGBRLLK

USC9S.DGBRLLK

XL7S.DGBRLLK

USE6S.DGBRLLK

XL5S.DGBRLLK

RP4.DGBRLLK

GP9.DGBRLLK

TONE-UFP3.CGBRLLK

TONE-UT60Q.CGBRLBK

TONE-UTF8Q.CGBRLBI

TONE-UT90Q.CGBRLBK

SQC1.DGBRLLK

SQC2.DGBRLLK

SP2.CGBRLLK

SP7.DGBRLLK

SP8YA.DGBRLLK

SL9YG.DGBRLLK

SP9YA.DGBRLLK

SN11RG.DGBRLLK

SN9YG.DGBRLLK

QP5W.DGBRLLK

QP5.DGBRLLK

G1.DGBRLLK

GX.DGBRLLK

S90QY.DGBRLLK

S80QR.DGBRLLK

S65Q.DGBRLLK

S75Q.DGBRLLK

S95QR.DGBRLLK

S80QY.DGBRLLK

S40Q.CGBRLLK

S60Q.CGBRLLK

15Z90RT-K.AD7AA1

14Z90R-K.AA78A1

16Z90R-K.AD78A1

16Z90R-K.AD7AA1

16Z90RS-K.AD77A1

17Z90R-K.AA78A1

17Z90R-K.AD78A1

17Z90R-K.AD7AA1

17Z90R-K.AD7BA1

14T90R-K.AA77A1

16T90R-K.AA78A1

15Z90RT-K.AA77A1



Participating Retailers



6. The retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:



LG.com/UK

LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.



General Conditions



7. The terms of this Promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and /or websites.



8. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.



9. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.



10. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



11. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the discount code at checkout).



12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).



13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.



14. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



15. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Participating Retailer.



16. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



17. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.



18. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.



19. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



20. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



21. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.



22. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy



23. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.



24. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.



25. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



26. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



27. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.



28. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.