MWII BETA CODES GIVEAWAY FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The Promoter
1. The promoter is LG Electronics U.K. Ltd (“LGE UK”) with company number: 02143888 at Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL. Any information or instructions published by the promoter about the promotion form part of these terms and conditions. The Administrator is Kairos Media Limited with company number: 09689854 at 69 - 85 Tabernacle Street, Old Street, London, EC2A 4BD.
Promotion Period
2. The promotion will commence at 16:00 BST on 21/09/2022 and will close at 16:00 BST on 25/09/2022 (25th September 2022).
Eligibility
3. Employees or agents of the promoter or any of its group companies, and their families or households, and anyone else professionally connected to this promotion are not eligible to participate.
4. Any entries submitted by agents, third parties, organized groups or applications automatically generated by computer will be deemed invalid and will not be accepted by the promoter.
5. The promotion is only open to UK participants who are 18+ and accept these terms and conditions.
Entry and the Prize Draw
6. To enter the prize draw, each participant must follow the steps provided on Twitter: retweet, follow @LGUltraGearUK and sign up to LG.com. The participant will be entered into a draw to win one (1) Modern Warfare II Open Beta code. There are a total of 2,500 beta codes to be given away.
7. There is no limit to the number of entries per participant. Any entries submitted after the promotion period will not generate an entry.
8. Participants will be randomly selected to be the winner(s). The winner(s) will receive a code to the email address which is provided within the bespoke LG.com sign-up page.
9. The winner will have three (3) days from the date of the Twitter DM to claim their prize, by replying with information as requested. The prize shall be delivered to the address provided by the winner.
10. No cash or other alternative prize will be provided in whole or in part, except that the promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of similar value.
11. The promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all reasonable actions necessary to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid entries including, without limitation, to request further verification as to your identity, age, and other relevant details.
12. The promoter reserves the right at its absolute discretion to disqualify entries which it considers do not comply with these terms and conditions, or any participant who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this promotion.
13. In the event that a winner or substitute winner is unreachable, ineligible, or fails to claim the prize in the time required, the winner or substitute winner shall forfeit their prize and it will be awarded to a substitute winner, which shall be the next entry with the most votes, or an entry chosen by the promoter.
14. Details of the winners will be made available on request by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the promoter.
Privacy and Data Protection
15. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
16. Other than as set out in these terms and conditions, for the purposes of operating the prize draw the information provided by you when entering the prize draw or claiming the prize will not be used for any promotional purpose unless you have opted in to receive marketing communications from the promoter.
General
17. The promoter reserves the right, acting reasonably and in accordance with all relevant legislation and codes of practice, to vary these terms and conditions.
18. The promoter will not be responsible or liable for: (a) any failure to receive entries due to transmission failures and other conditions beyond its reasonable control; (b) any late, lost, misrouted, or damaged transmissions or entries; (c) any computer or communications related malfunctions or failures; (d) any disruptions, losses or damages caused by events beyond the control of the promoter; or (e) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with this prize draw.
19. By entering this prize draw, you agree to release the promoter from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this prize draw or with the acceptance, possession or use of any prize (except death or personal injury caused by the promoter’s negligence, for fraud, or otherwise as prohibited by law).
20. Any question concerning the legal interpretation of these terms and conditions will be based on English law and the Courts of England and Wales will have jurisdiction.
21. For the avoidance of any doubt, the promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Twitter. By entering, the participants understand that they are providing their information for the LG promotion and Twitter is not in any way affiliated with this promotion, save for its platform being used to facilitate it. Please note, anything the participant posts will be available in the public domain.