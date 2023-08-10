MWII BETA CODES GIVEAWAY FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Entry and the Prize Draw

6. To enter the prize draw, each participant must follow the steps provided on Twitter: retweet, follow @LGUltraGearUK and sign up to LG.com. The participant will be entered into a draw to win one (1) Modern Warfare II Open Beta code. There are a total of 2,500 beta codes to be given away.



7. There is no limit to the number of entries per participant. Any entries submitted after the promotion period will not generate an entry.



8. Participants will be randomly selected to be the winner(s). The winner(s) will receive a code to the email address which is provided within the bespoke LG.com sign-up page.



9. The winner will have three (3) days from the date of the Twitter DM to claim their prize, by replying with information as requested. The prize shall be delivered to the address provided by the winner.



10. No cash or other alternative prize will be provided in whole or in part, except that the promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of similar value.



11. The promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all reasonable actions necessary to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid entries including, without limitation, to request further verification as to your identity, age, and other relevant details.



12. The promoter reserves the right at its absolute discretion to disqualify entries which it considers do not comply with these terms and conditions, or any participant who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this promotion.



13. In the event that a winner or substitute winner is unreachable, ineligible, or fails to claim the prize in the time required, the winner or substitute winner shall forfeit their prize and it will be awarded to a substitute winner, which shall be the next entry with the most votes, or an entry chosen by the promoter.



14. Details of the winners will be made available on request by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the promoter.