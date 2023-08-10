

LG 2022 Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion – purchase selected refrigerators and receive a free product



Summary Terms and Conditions



Eligibility:



The promotion is only open to residents of the mainland UK who are aged 18 years or over.



Promotion Period:



The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 23th November 2022 to 23:59 GMT on 29th November 2022.



Promotion:



During the promotion period, purchase selected refrigerators from Lg.com and receive a free product.



Terms and conditions:



The promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period on LG.com. Internet access is required for online purchases.



Promoter:



LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .



Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility



1. This promotion is only open to residents of the mainland UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 23th November 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 29th November 2022 inclusive.



4. Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) from LG.com and take advantage of the discounted price and receive a free. Depending on the qualifying product, to benefit from this promotion, you will need to either select the bundle containing the free product or add the free product to your basket along with the respective coupon code. To redeem the promotion for selected refrigerators, simply put the selected refrigerators and PL7 bluetooth speaker into your basket and apply coupon code during the check out process.



5. The offers set out above may be used in conjunction with the 2% LG.com member discount applicable to all member purchases at LG.com but not with the one-time use 5% “Welcome Coupon” that customers receive when signing up to LG.com.



Qualifying Products



6. The 2022 LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



Fridges:



Get a free PL7 Bluetooth speaker with the purchase of one of these fridges.



• LG FRIDGES : GSXV90MCAE, GSXV90MCDE, GSQV90PZAE, GSXV90BSAE



General Conditions



7. This promotion is subject to stock availability.



8. If any product purchased under the Promotion is returned the refund will be credited in the original amount paid and to the original payment method.



9. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



10. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.



11. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.



12. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



13. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



14. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



15. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: : www.lg.com/uk/privacy



16. If any part of these Terms & Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



17. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



18. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will take priority.



19. These Terms & Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms & Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL