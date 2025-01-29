Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion Availability: This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) who are aged 18 years and over only.

Promotion Period: The Promotion will commence at 00:00 BST on 29th January 2025 and will run until 23:59 BST on 11th February 2025

Promotion: The first 100 participants who pre-order a pair of the new (i.e. not second hand or refurbished) wireless earbuds, LG xboom Buds, from LG.com/uk will be eligible to buy the product at a discounted pre-order price of £99 (originally £119). This is a discount on the recommended retail price (“RRP”).

Refer to ‘Participating Products’ below for the participating models and/stock limitations.

Terms and Conditions: This Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for all online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary only on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 00:00 BST on 29th January 2025 and will run until 23:59 BST on 11th February 2025.

4. During the Promotion Period, the first 100 participants could pre-order LG xboom Buds at a discounted price of £99 on LG.com/uk. Promotion entails the following conditions:

This discount is only applicable to the first 100 participants who purchases at LG.com/uk.

Participating Products

The following products are the only products to be participating in this promotion. Products not mentioned herein are not included in the Promotion.

Product Name Model Suffix LG xboom Buds BUDS.AEUSLBK

5. How to claim: The Promotion is only redeemable during the Promotion Period. The discount is automatically at checkout on LG.com/uk.

6. This Promotion is subject to stock availability.It is not guaranteed that the same discount will be available again. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.

7. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.

8. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

9. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

10. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

11. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

12. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

13. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

14. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

15. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

16. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

17. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

18. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

19. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

20. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



