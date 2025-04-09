Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 10:00 GMT on 23rd April 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 8th July 2025.

Promotion: during the Promotion Period, purchase one or more LG dishwasher (listed below) from LG.com and receive, together with the LG appliance, 168 plastic-free Ecover Power dishwasher tablets - 2 packages of 72 tablets and 1 package of 24 tablets.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via LG.com (https://www.lg.com/uk). Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, ​Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL​​.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and the Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase a qualifying product (listed below) and receive 168 plastic-free Ecover Power dishwasher tablets - 2 boxes containing 72 tablets each and 1 box containing 24 tablets. See table below for qualifying products.

3. Purchase is necessary via LG.com (https://www.lg.com/uk). Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases. Any charges relating to this are between the participant and internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

4. To be eligible to get free-plastic Ecover Power Dishwasher Tablets, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying product from LG.com during the Promotional Period (10:00 GMT on the 23rd April 2025 and 23:59 GMT on the 8th July inclusive) AND the Ecover Power tablets will be delivered together with the LG dishwasher appliance.

5. The Promotion is subject to availability while stocks last. Limited stock available.

6. Each qualifying LG dishwasher purchased will be shipped with 3 packages of Ecover Power dishwasher tablets: 2 boxes containing 72 tablets each and 1 box containing 24 tablets.

7. Purchases relating to non-qualifying products or qualifying products purchased before or after this Promotion Period will be deemed invalid.

8. The Promoter shall not be responsible for any unauthorised retailer purporting to be a participating retailer of this Promotion.

9. The Promoter shall not accept claims from marketplace sellers including but not limited to eBay, Amazon and Tesco marketplaces.

Qualifying LG dishwashers

Integrated models:

DB476TXS

DB365TXS

DB243TX

DB425TXS

DB325TXS

Free Standing models:

DF587HMS

DF365FMS

DF355FP

DF243FVS

DF030FL

DF455HMS

DF325FPS

10. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products; products imported from outside the EEA or products which are counterfeit or infringe the intellectual property rights of LG Electronics in any way will not qualify for this Promotion.

Data Protection

11. The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion as set out within these Terms and Conditions by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

12. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all participants to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive purchases including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the return period as stipulated by LG.com general terms and conditions from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent purchases that otherwise do not meet these Terms and Conditions will be invalidated.

13. Should the free-plastic Ecover Power dishwasher tablets be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute them for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter reserves the right of full discretion over all claims submitted.

14. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

15. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.

16. By participating in this Promotion, the participant will be deemed to have read and accepted these Terms and Conditions.

17. The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by English Law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.