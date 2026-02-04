Short Terms and Conditions

UK/ROI. Purchase between 00.01 on 04/03/26 and 23.59 on 28/04/26. Claim by 23.59 on 31/05/26. Purchase a selected LG appliance from a participating retailer and visit www.lgecover.com/CleaningOnUs to be eligible to claim 6 Months FREE Ecover detergent and softener; or, dishwasher tablets. Full Name, Email Address, Mobile Number, Retailer, Product purchased, Proof of purchase and Residential Address are required upon entry. Full Terms and Conditions at www.lgecover.com/CleaningOnUs. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL

Summary Terms and Conditions

Get free Ecover laudry detergent and softener or dishwasher tablets (6 months’ worth) when you purchase selected lg dishwashers or laundry appliances.

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Promotion Period: Purchase between 00.01 on 4th March 2026 and 23.59 on 28th April 2026. Claim by 23.59 on 31st May 2026.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, customers who purchase one or more selected LG appliances (as listed below) from a participating retailer will be eligible to claim free Ecover products, as follows:

• Washing machines, washer-dryers, tumble dryers or WashTowers: six (6) months’ free Ecover detergent refill (5 litres) and six (6) months’ free Ecover fabric softener refill (5 litres), or;

• Dishwashers: six (6) months’ free Ecover dishwasher tablets, comprising two (2) packs of 72 tablets and one (1) pack of 24 tablets.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period. Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, ​Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL​​.

Full Terms and Conditions

· This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and the Republic of Ireland, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

· Purchase a selected product (listed below) and receive Ecover Laundry Liquid Detergent and Softener – 2 Refill bottles containing 5 Litres each; or, Dishwasher tablets - 2 boxes containing 72 tablets each and 1 box containing 24 tablets.

· Purchase is necessary via participating retailers. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases. Any charges relating to this are between the participant and internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

· To benefit from the Promotion, participants must purchase a genuine and new selected product from a participating retailer during the Promotional Period (00:01 GMT on the 4th March 2026 and 23:59 GMT on the 28th April inclusive) AND the Ecover products should be claimed at www.lgecover.com/CleaningOnUs. 1 claim per appliance type per household. Types are deemed as Washing: WashTower, VX Washing Machines or VX Washer Dryers. Drying: VX Tumble Dryers. Dishwashers: Built-in or Free Standing.

· Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly completing a claim form online, at www.lgecover.com/CleaningOnUs by 23:59 GMT 31st May 2026. Participants will need to insert their full name, email address, mobile number, postal address, and any other requested information, including the serial number of the product, together with their purchase receipt, or order confirmation for internet purchases. Claims can only be made online at www.lgecover.com/CleaningOnUs.

· Purchase of a selected product is necessary via one of the following participating retailers:

o LG.com

· The date of purchase must be confirmed by a valid proof of purchase showing the date of purchase during the Promotional Period and be prior to the date of claim.

· The Promotion is subject to availability, while stocks last. To avoid disappointment, please enquire with the Participating Retailer regarding the stock of the selected Product.

· Purchases relating to products not applicable to this Promotion or selected products purchased before or after the Promotion Period will be deemed invalid.

· The Promoter shall not be responsible for any unauthorised retailer purporting to be a participating retailer of this Promotion.

· The Promoter shall not accept claims from marketplace sellers including but not limited to eBay, Amazon and Tesco marketplaces.

Selected products

The selected products applicable to this Promotion are as follows:

Laundry

WashTower

WT1210NBTN1 WT1210WWF WT1210BBTN1

VX Washing Machines

F4X9009TBC F4X7513TBB F4X7511TSB F4X7013TBB F4X7013TSB F4X7013TWB F4X7011TBB F4X7011TSB F4X7011TWB F4X7009TBB F4X7009TSB F4X7009TWB

VX Washer Dryers

W4X7537TBB W4X7016TBB W4X7016TWB

VX Tumble Dryers

RHX9009TBC RHX7010TBB RHX7010TWB RHX7009TBB RHX7009TSB RHX7009TWB

Dishwashers

Built-in

DB476TXS DB273TX DB243TX

Freestanding

DF587HMS DF273FVS DF355FP

All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products; products imported from outside the EEA or products which are counterfeit or infringe the intellectual property rights of LG Electronics in any way will not qualify for this Promotion.

Fulfilment

· Your claim must be submitted on www.lgecover.com/CleaningOnUs by 23:59 GMT 31st May 2026.

· The Promoter will check that the claim is valid by manually reviewing the information submitted by the participant to ensure compliance with these Terms and Conditions.

· Once validated/invalidated, participants will receive a further email confirmation informing them of the Promoters decision on their claim within 6 working days of submission. If you do not receive either confirmation email (outlined above) within the provided timeframes, it is the participants responsibility to contact us at contact@lgecover.com.

· Participants who receive notification of a valid claim, will receive their Ecover laundry liquid detergent and softener refill (5 Litres each refill bottle); or, Ecover dishwasher tablets (2 packs of 72 units and 1 pack of 24 units) within 28 days from the claim validation date.

· If a claim is deemed invalid, the Promoter reserves the right to request the original copy of an itemised invoice / receipts before a claim can be verified. The Promoter may also ask for further verification details at any time including but not limited to asking for proof of address and further identification which must be submitted to the Promoter within 14 days. Requests will be made via email from contact@lgecover.com.

Data Protection

The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion as set out within these Terms and Conditions by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

· The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all participants to protect itself against fraudulent, invalid or repetitive purchases including, without limitation, to require the participant to prove that it did not return the product within the return period as stipulated by each participating retailer general terms and conditions from the date of purchase. Claims for returned products, those made in bad faith or fraudulent purchases that otherwise do not meet these Terms and Conditions will be invalidated.

· Should the free Ecover products be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute them for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter reserves the right of full discretion over all claims submitted.

· The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

· The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where necessary.

· By participating in this Promotion, the participant will be deemed to have read and accepted these Terms and Conditions.

· The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by English Law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.